Video of capture of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen and Or Levy to be released at 7 p.m.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced it would release at 7 p.m. on Monday the video of the capture of hostages Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen and Or Levy who were kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7.

The forum said the decision to release the video was made at the request of the families of the hostages.

Goldberg-Polin, Cohen and Levy all attended the Nova festival on October 7 and were subsequently kidnapped to Gaza.

The footage, taken from Hamas terrorists' cameras, includes the instances of the kidnapping of the three hostages as well as the time Goldberg-Polin spent in the mobile shelter with his friend Aner Shapira who was killed on October 7. (L-R) Gaza hostage Eliya Cohen; A family member holds the photo of Gaza hostage Or Levy (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Parts of the video has been blurred as per the families’ requests, the forum noted.

Video is a 'serious indictment'

The forum stated “The difficult video is a serious indictment of the neglect that has been going on for 262 days. Hersh, Elia and Or were kidnapped alive and so they have to return, today.”

“Every day that passes endangers the hostages and may thwart the ability to return them home. After almost 9 months of fighting and in view of the recent operational successes, it is clear to everyone that the return of all 120 hostages is possible only through a deal! We must approve and implement the deal that will bring all the hostages home - rehabilitate the victims and bring the murdered to trial,” the statement added.