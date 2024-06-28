The 'Post' journeys between Kerem Shalom, Rafah Crossings and the humanitarian quagmire

Throughout the current war, a running theme has been abrasive criticism of Israel’s holding up its end of facilitating humanitarian aid to Gaza’s around 2.3 Palestinian civilians.

The Jerusalem Post’s journey earlier this week embedded with IDF units from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Rafah Crossing was an up-close look at the humanitarian aid story, but also highlighted some critical issues which most of the world has ignored and some dilemmas which Israel ignores at its peril.

These crossings have been the key points for humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians during most of the war, but there have been significant ups and downs in their use.

When Israeli critics claim that the IDF prevented aid from coming through from Kerem Shalom, they are partially right and partially wrong.

Israel did not do itself a favor at the start of the war.

Blocking and enabling aid to Gaza

While from October 7-11 or 12, Israel and the IDF had legitimate concerns about killing, arresting, or ousting any and all Hamas invaders from Israeli territory in the South, from October 11-12 until October 21, there was almost nothing.

Not only that, but for some short period of days at the start of the war, Israel was blocking the transfer of water and saying it would continue blocking that.

In the end, Israel backpedalled fairly early and facilitated the transfer of water, and eventually opened up the Nitzana Crossing for a wider variety of humanitarian aid.

But those early days and two weeks set a negative tone globally and provided fodder for critics long after Jerusalem was on-board with humanitarian aid.

In any event, starting from October 21, from the Nitzana crossing there were 241 trucks for the rest of that month, meaning an average of around 70-80 trucks per day.

Similarly, Egypt opened the Rafah crossing on October 21, which it had closed on October 7, allowing initially 20 trucks of aid per day in, and eventually jumping to around 200 trucks per day.

In November, from Nitzana there were 2,615 trucks, a slight increase compared to the end of October.

In December, from Nitzana there were 2,479 trucks (keeping to a similar rate of around 80 trucks per day, but in mid-December, the Kerem Shalom crossing opened.

By January, Kerem Shalom had topped Nitzana with 2,614 trucks compared to 2,423 trucks for a total of over 160 trucks per day coming in from Israel. For most of the time, since then, Kerem Shalom has been the most critical piece on the Israeli side for humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The timing of the big shift to Kerem Shalom and of the much larger amount of trucks was not coincidental.

Around the same time, the IDF attained operational control over northern Gaza and had Hamas on the run in Khan Yunis, including smothering the rocket fire. This created much safer conditions for distributing aid and for more hours of the day. It also led the US to pressure Israel more to open up faster.

All of this was in addition to continuing aid from Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

For February, from Nitzana there were 1,039 trucks and from Kerem Shalom there were 1,941 trucks, a drop of 40%, which the IDF blamed on a mix of UN withdrawals, due to concerns of violence as well as Israeli protesters hampering transfers over a two-week period.

Eventually, the IDF stepped in to keep away Israeli protesters and Jerusalem also cut deals with the World Full Program to take over large portions of UNRWA’s aid distribution program.

The IDF and the Defense Ministry said in March and April that the plan was too massively increase aid as well as to sideline UNRWA so that Hamas would be cut out of the “food chain”.

In other words, having defeated Hamas militarily in northern Gaza and the Khan Yunis portion of southern Gaza, Israel was ready to start working on replacing Hamas as a political authority managing Gazans' lives.

Israel reasoned that as long as Hamas controlled food distribution, it would physically and emotionally control Gazans and their future.

An additional element in all of this was replacing UNRWA – the UN organization most deeply infiltrated by terrorists – with the World Food Program, the World Central Kitchen, and other organizations with “clean hands.”

It is important to note that by April, Rafah was up to letting in 300 trucks per day, and that globally Israel was allowing a spike of around 500 trucks per day at one point through a mix of Kerem Shalom, Nitzana, newly reopened Erez crossing, from Jordan, and by opening the Ashdod port to aid.

Then came May.

When Israel – after a four month period of altering its plans repeatedly to reduce US and Egyptian opposition – finally invaded Rafah – Cairo slammed the doors shut on the Rafah Crossing.

Also, as the IDF invaded, IDF Col. and Negev Brigade Commander Elbaz Ivri told the Post this week that a huge crowd of Palestinians dived into the area and took off with all of the remaining humanitarian aid – leaving the area barren.

By the time the Post visited the famous Rafah crossing this week, which had provided up to 300 trucks of aid per day to the Palestinian civilians for much of the war, it was not only shuttered, but – completely run down – it looked like it had been abandoned for years.

Debris and destruction lay everywhere, though the large outer and inner gates for the crossing were still standing.

The Egyptian flag waved in the hot breeze only about 50 meters away and Egyptian guard towers were looking down on our visiting crew. But other than that, the area which had been a lifeline for the Palestinians was deserted.

There is no question that there have been some days over the course of the war where fighting between Israel and Hamas disrupted the Rafah crossing.

But there is zero fighting going on there now. Not there, and not for blocks and blocks or even neighborhoods away.

Hamas may have boobytrapped Rafah worse than any other area of Gaza, but they fled faster and more comprehensively than from any other area.

The Post did witness and hear some munition strikes and gunfire from a distance, but there has been no reason why Egypt could not open the Rafah crossing now for around a month.

Rafah being closed is all about politics for the Egyptians.

Surprisingly, some senior IDF officials have expressed an understanding to the Post of the predicament for Cairo.

Egypt has said it will only reopen the Rafah crossing once there are Palestinians operating on the Gaza side, such that they will not be accused of cooperating with an Israeli occupation of Gaza.

This might happen at some point, and much of the Israeli defense establishment might even support such an initiative.

But as long as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is opposing Palestinian Authority involvement in Gaza of any kind, even short of a Palestinian state, Egypt will likely hold fast and keep the crossing shut.

For several weeks, Israeli and Western officials were worried that this could lead to a new humanitarian crisis.

But in late May, Egypt agreed to divert the humanitarian aid being flown into its territory from around the world to the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The Post also got to witness enormous amounts of aid upfront at Kerem Shalom.

There were vast stacks of potatoes, a variety of fruits, water, and a number of other humanitarian staples from a spectrum of countries.

The area was staffed by local Palestinians who have been handling the aid since long before the war and who are approved by the Shin Bet.

They were friendly enough to the Post, though they only spoke Arabic, and very little Hebrew.

Col. Elbaz said that he and his soldiers get along very well with the humanitarian aid crew.

But the bottom-line of the Post’s visit to Kerem Shalom was that it Is a vast well-oiled machine.

Specific trucks come to pick up select products, while others pick up other categories of products.

When the Post was there, there were only a few dozen trucks nearby to pickup aid, but IDF sources said that trucks are moving around that area at different times.

Criticism that Israel is trying to starve the Palestinians is not merely untrue – it is blatantly disprovable to anyone who visits Kerem Shalom like the Post did and sees the vast amount of supplies.

There can be some interesting debates about what should have happened between October 11-12 and 21, but there is no evidence that any sizable group of people starved during that time period (nor is there any evidence that any sizable group of Palestinians starved to death at any point in the war, even if the food situation has been very problematic at times.)

There can also be some interesting

Coming back to the trucks observed by the Post, there are restrictions on what hours they can bring the aid safely deeper into Gaza are another story.

And that is also the most disturbing part of the story from Israel’s perspective.

Despite Israel working hard to facilitate humanitarian aid coming into Palestinian civilians on both sides of the Gaza border and despite its efforts to replace UNRW with the WFP and WCK, IDF sources told the Post that Hamas is still eventually intercepting 100% of the aid.

That means that Hamas is still feeding all of Gaza, which means that the process of dethroning them politically has still not even begun nine months into the war, and three months after WFP and WCK were brought in to solve the UNRWA problem.

If the UNRWA problem is solved, but Hamas still controls the food, it becomes almost an irrelevant footnote.

IDF sources, off-the-record, will admit that this issue is the elephant in the room, or in this case the dilemma which still holds the key to the fate of the whole Strip.

This also gets into an even deeper danger.

Right now the world is providing humanitarian aid to Gaza based on the premise that Israel will at some point withdraw and some hybrid of the Palestinians and third party countries like the UAE, Egypt, the US, and EU will step in.

But what if that takes too long?

At some point, the world and the aid groups could turn back to Israel and say, hand over Gaza or it is yours, including not just facilitating aid, but also paying for it.

This is a scenario Israel needs to avoid.

In the meantime, critics and global media should visit the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings to see the real aid story up close.

Some critics may be framing Israel as starving the Palestinians because of antisemitism, some because of foolish and callous statements Israel made in the first couple weeks of the war, some because once they view Israel as killing 37,000 civilians (even though probably close to 40-50% were combatants), it makes it easier to believe that Israel would stoop to starvation as well.

But some of it is just because Netanyahu does not talk it up, afraid that he will be attacked by Betzaelel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir for being too nice, or because they just have not come to see the aid themselves.

The IDF is bringing reporters now to all of the relevant areas. Critics and global media should check out the real story firsthand.