Deterring Israel-Hezbollah war: US stations amphibious assault ship in Mediterranean

Amid growing tensions between Israel and the Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah, the United States repositioned the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp to the Mediterranean Sea this week, according to international media reports.

The move came as international bodies expressed concern that the Israel-Hamas war would spill over into Lebanon, where Hezbollah a member of the Iran-backed “Axis of Resistance” - regularly launches attacks into northern Israel.

While the ship’s relocation could be interpreted in many ways, one US official told the Washington Post that it was there for “deterrence” and had the secondary function of evacuating citizens should a full-scale war break out.

Another official told the Post that the USS Wasp's move was similar to that of the USS Bataan assault ship, which was moved to the region after Hamas’s October 7 attacks and remained there for several months. The official said that the ship had been there to contain the conflict and maintain open options.

The USS Wasp will carry the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit alongside the USS Oak Hill, transporting Marines, landing craft, vehicles, and cargo. Sailors and Marines line the deck of the USS Wasp, a United States Navy amphibious assault ship, as it sails into New York Harbor during the parade of ships to kick off ''Fleet Week 2023'' in New York City, U.S., May 24, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

In addition to the USS Wasp, the USS New York will be making the trip. The USS New York can deliver troops via on-deck helicopters or landing vessels.

How likely is war between Israel and Hezbollah?

One of the officials told the Post that while concerns about war were the lowest since last week, they were still more heightened than last month.

Despite Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s visit to Washington, the reassurance that war was not imminent came from a reduction in cross-border attacks, an official said.

These comments were made before Hezbollah launched a Friday night barrage of rockets and drones at northern Israel.

Gen. CQ Brown, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned on Sunday that an IDF offensive into Lebanon would likely draw Iran to have an even greater role in the conflict - potentially becoming a direct player in the war instead of relying on its proxies.

Concerns were also raised that not only could a broader war risk countless civilian lives in both Israel and Lebanon but that the war could endanger US troops in the region.