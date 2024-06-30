WATCH: IDF destroys 500-meter-long tunnel near UNRWA school in Rafah

IDF soldiers under the command of the 162nd Division operated in the Rafah area, where they thwarted terrorist activity, eliminated terrorists, and destroyed terrorist infrastructure, the IDF reported Sunday.

As part of the soldier's operations, several significant tunnel shafts were located, seen as branching tunnel. The tunnel is being investigated by Yahalom, the special force unit within the Combat Engineering Brigade.

The tunnel is approximately 500 meters long and passed near an UNRWA school.

In response to the IDF's ongoing activities, Commander of the 12th Brigade, Col. Ivri Elbag stated, "several days ago, a very significant tunnel route was found the IDF, and destroyed by dedicated forces. This destruction is part of the denial of the capabilities of the Rafah Brigade." Terror launch sites identified and destroyed by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Destroying Hamas rocket launchers

Last night, soldiers of the 931st Battalion carried out scans in the area during which the fighters located nine rocket launchers. The forces destroyed the launch site.