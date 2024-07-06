'I dream they're together': Mother of brothers held hostage in Gaza speaks of life since Oct. 7

Sylvia Konio is the mother of Ariel and David, who are still held captive in Gaza, along with Ariel's partner, Arbel Yehud.

Eight members of the Aloni-Konio family from Nir Oz were kidnapped on October 7. Sylvia's daughter-in-law, Sharon Aloni-Konio, and her young granddaughters, Emma, and Yuli Konio, returned from captivity after 52 days as part of the first hostage deal.

Sharon's sister Danielle and her five-year-old daughter Amelia were also kidnapped.

Sylvia Konio spoke this past Wednesday morning with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio.

David Kunio (credit: Abductees' Families Headquarters)

Konio described her family's return and their wait for the men still held captive.

"It's very hard. The uncertainty is terrible and unimaginable, really," she said. "My granddaughters go through very tough days and nights. Yesterday was their fourth birthday—without their father and without their uncle. They ask when the bad people will bring them back.

"This happens every day, every night, with screams and tears," Konio continued. "It's horrific, it's unimaginable that there is no deal, no nothing. I haven't given up. I have hope that they will return. I have dreams where I see them in the hospital, and I run to them, hug them, kiss them for everything they've been through."

Ariel Kunio (credit: Abductees' Families Headquarters)

A family torn apart

Sylvia added, "I really hope they are together. Another recurring dream I have is that they're together. We try to talk about other things. We have joy, of course, but the absence is felt.

"A month ago, we were at my eldest son's house for a meal, and Eitan, David's twin, was there with his daughters and wife. When we arrived with Emma and Yuli, they saw Eitan, who is identical to David, and they went to Sharon's mother and asked when their father would return. This is our reality. We are a large family that feels split. On October 6, there were 20 people in my house, and on October 7, there were 12."

Emma and Yuli Konio, aged 3, together with their mother Sharon (credit: SCHNEIDER CENTER SPOKESWOMAN)

On the support the family receives from the public, Konio said, "People haven't gotten tired of us. We are currently living in Karmei Gat, and the warmth here is unbelievable. We see it in the shops. People hug us, and it's incredible. People come to our rally every Saturday, and it's amazing that people come from different places every week."

Konio concluded, "I don't talk about the captivity with my granddaughters because it's very sensitive and brings them back to those days. I can't talk about it. To give birth to these children, I lost a lot. I was on bed rest while pregnant with them for eight months."

Ariel also had a twin who died along the way, and he held on until the end. As a mother, I am torn. The longing is terrible. If they could hear me, I would tell them that we are all alive—Eitan is living with the girls and his wife, Stav, and we are all supporting and loving them and waiting for them to come back."