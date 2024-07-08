Rafah through the eyes of int’l journalists - analysis

Rafah is a “unrecognizable,” a “ghost town,” and a “wasteland,” according to recent reports from international media. The Israel Defense Forces took foreign journalists to the Philadelphi route along the Egyptian border and also into areas of Rafah, for the first time since the operation began in May. The IDF had done a similar trip for Israeli journalists in mid-June.

The trip by journalists from Fox News, CNN, the Associated Press, NBC, CBS and other networks is important because it provides the first reactions among correspondents to Israel’s operations in this area of southern Gaza. Many of these reporters are veteran journalists who know what war looks like. It’s important to see Rafah through their eyes because most of Gaza has not been accessible to foreign journalists, or Israeli journalists. In addition it’s important because it will affect the perceptions of this ongoing war. Foreign journalists see the destruction and the war differently than some of the Israeli accounts of this same battle. This is for a variety of reasons, one of which may be the fact that some journalists who have been to Rafah have also covered fighting in Syria or Ukraine.

CNN’s account by Jeremy Diamond noted “Israel has repeatedly described its ground operation in Rafah as ‘limited.’ But in this neighborhood in southern Rafah, the destruction looks almost identical to what I’ve seen in northern Gaza, in central Gaza and in Khan Yunis through the limited prism of trips into Gaza with the Israeli military.” While the IDF told CNN that it has found tunnels in Rafah, including tunnels that go in the direction of the Egyptian border, so far whether these were used for smuggling is unclear.

The Associated Press also visited Rafah and noted that “two months ago, before Israeli troops invaded Rafah, the city sheltered most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people. Today it is a dust-covered ghost town. The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6. Israel has barred international journalists from entering Gaza independently since the Hamas attack on October 7 that sparked the war.”

The report also noted that “abandoned, bullet-ridden apartment buildings have blasted out walls and shattered windows. Bedrooms and kitchens are visible from roads dotted with rubble piles that tower over the Israeli military vehicles passing by. Very few civilians remain.” It added that “Israel says it has nearly defeated Hamas forces in Rafah — an area identified earlier this year as the militant group’s’ last stronghold in Gaza.” Smoke rises after an Israeli strike as Israeli forces launch a ground and air operation in the eastern part of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Both the NBC and Fox News reports included footage with gunfire in the background. NBC’s Matt Bradley spoke about a “highway of tunnels” underneath Rafah. Trey Yingst from Fox News described being in Rafah where “fighting rages on.” He also noted that there are still thousands of “militants” in Gaza and that there are questions about the day after in Gaza.

“It is impossible to put into words the scale of the destruction in Rafah. The pictures captured by CBS News' camera speak for themselves. It has been made a wasteland,” CBS reported. “Apart from a line of empty aid trucks and their drivers, the only people seen in Rafah were IDF forces. A few stray cats and an emaciated dog roamed around the rubble looking sorry for themselves. CBS News heard significant small arms fire during the visit, most of it seemingly from IDF troops still operating in the city.” CBS reporter Holly Williams provided a report from Rafah in which she showed a tunnel that was found. “The neighborhood we saw is shattered and unlivable. There is destruction on a scale that is impossible to adequately put into words,” her report. She showed footage from Rafah that she described as a “wasteland.”

Questions about the IDF’s goals in Rafah

These reports are varied and not every report described the area in stark terms. However it is clear that the method of operation, where there are no civilians present because they have been evacuated, leaves an impression on those who visit. This may be in contrast to other war zones such as in Syria or Ukraine, where civilians remained in some areas.

The destruction also has led to questions about the IDF’s goals in Rafah. Most reports note that up to 900 Hamas fighters were killed and that tunnels have been found. However, Israel claimed that Rafah was one of the last hold outs of Hamas and its last battalions were there, and that hostages were held there and there were smuggling tunnels. All the claims have not yet met with the reality that people are seeing on the ground. Hostages were not found in Rafah. Hamas easily left Rafah and moved to Khan Younis because Israel had left Khan Younis. Hamas battalions retreated. The tunnels that were found have not yet been shown to be responsible for all the smuggling that helped Hamas become an empire of terror. That means many questions will remain about what was accomplished in Rafah.

Foreign journalists will ask different questions than Israeli journalists have asked. That is not because of a value judgement of who are better journalists, it is merely a fact that Rafah is being seen in different eyes by foreign journalists than Israeli journalists and each person brings with them the knowledge and experience of the past when they enter a place like Rafah.