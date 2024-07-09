Hamas weakness exposed: IDF evacuation orders causes terror org. to panic - analysis

The IDF Arabic Spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee, published a series of tweets in recent days, asking the residents of the Gaza Strip to evacuate to humanitarian areas due to the fighting.

The terrorist organization Hamas responded to these statements, thereby exposing its main weakness.

In a statement issued by Hamas's information office, it was written, "The occupation is trying to implement its plans to evacuate the city of Gaza to 'achieve security,' according to it. It calls on the residents of Gaza to leave the city and even forces them to do so by force."

It was also claimed that "the occupation is trying to make the city of Gaza an uninhabitable area in order to empty it of its residents and move them south. The occupation publishes misleading evacuation maps directing residents to 'safe areas.'" Hamas leader Ismail Haniya to protesters at the border fence with Israel on May 15, 2018 in Gaza City, Gaza. (credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Haniyeh panics

In response to Adraee's tweets, the head of Hamas's political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, held urgent talks with mediators and told them that the IDF's calls to evacuate large neighborhoods in Gaza, acts of massacre, killing, and expulsion could return the negotiations to square one.

Additionally, Haniyeh placed the responsibility for the collapse of this negotiation path on Netanyahu and the IDF.