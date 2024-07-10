WATCH: IDF discovers weapons, electrical infrastructure in Shejaia, Gaza tunnels

The Paratroopers Brigade, Brigade 7, and the Yahalom Unit have completed a two-week mission in Shejaia under the command of Division 98 where they destroyed tunnels, killed dozens of terrorists, and neutralized booby-trapped buildings, the IDF reported Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, soldiers destroyed two tunnels underground, for a total of eight tunnels destroyed in the mission.

Soldiers discovered weapons, laptops, and communication equipment along the tunnel routes.

Additionally, equipment for long-term stays and electrical and gas infrastructure intended for use by the terrorists was discovered.

During this mission, paratrooper reconnaissance soldiers engaged in face-to-face combat with a terrorist cell. During the battle, the soldiers directed a drone and identified two armed terrorists hiding among ruins in Shejaia.

Paratrooper Brigade operates in Shejaia, July 10, 2024. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

IDF soldiers target terrorists

The terrorists attempted to shoot at the drone and were eliminated by tank fire directed at the building.

During the fighting, IDF soldiers killed dozens of terrorists, destroyed combat zones, and neutralized booby-trapped buildings.