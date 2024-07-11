Ceasefire deal 'within reach,' US official says, which includes interim gov't in Gaza - report

A senior US official told the Washington Post in a Wednesday op-ed that a framework has reportedly been agreed upon for a ceasefire-hostage release deal in Gaza.

The opinion piece reports that it would lead to the release of some hostages and that the parties involved are in the negotiating phases of implementing such a deal.

Other senior officials warned that although the framework for the deal exists, a final agreement "is not imminent" and that working on the details is complex and expected to take time. US officials say the agreement sees the resolution in three stages.

The Washington Post piece notes that in the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, both the Hamas terrorist organization and Israel have accepted an "interim governance" plan that would be utilized, in which neither Israel nor Hamas would control Gaza. Still, rather there will be US-provided security backed by moderate Arab allies, which would comprise of a "core group of about 2,500 supporters of the Palestinian Authority in Gaza who have already been vetted by Israel," the Post reports.

Other aspects of the agreement

Before such an interim government takes hold, the first phase of the agreement would see 33 hostages who are alive released by Hamas, which include all remaining female captives, men over the age of 50, and any of those who are injured. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released by Israel, and its forces would be withdrawn from areas considered densely populated in the Gaza Strip's eastern border. Demonstrators protest for the release of Israelis held hostage in the Gaza Strip, outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, July 7, 2024 (credit: ITAI RON/FLASH90)

The Post cites the American official as saying that Hamas told mediators it was "prepared to relinquish authority to the interim governance arrangement.”

Part of the deal would also see reconstruction of hospitals and a flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Hamas would then release the male IDF soldiers who remain as hostages and a full IDF withdrawal of Gaza - to which there would be what the op-ed describes as a "permanent end to hostilities." The last phase of the deal would see a UN Security Council resolution described as a "multi-year reconstruction plan" in Gaza.

Another American official is also cited in the op-ed saying that Hamas is said to be "low on ammunition and supplies," as well as receiving growing pressure and criticism from Palestinian civilians who also demand a ceasefire deal.

The Post also cites another US official saying that an additional bonus of the ceasefire deal is Israel normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia. Still, Riyadh has signaled that it wants the creation of a Palestinian state as part of such a deal.