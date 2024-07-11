Power vacuum: Can an ‘interim’ force work for Gaza? - analysis

Nine months into the war in Gaza, a report on July 11 indicated that Israel and Hamas could be open to an “interim” force that might govern Gaza as part of a stage of a ceasefire and hostage deal. The report about this interim concept was published in The Washington Post. It is likely part of a trial balloon to see if anyone will actually accept this idea and if it is feasible.

The report claims that around 2,500 personnel, trained by the United States and linked to the Palestinian Authority, could be deployed in Gaza. This all sounds good. However, history teaches us that these kinds of ideas and forces rarely work. This is because these kinds of forces usually don’t have the kind of backing that they need to actually be an interim force.

Let’s consider a few examples. Back in the 1990s when Somalia was in a civil war the UN had a mission that was deployed there called UNOSOM II from 1993 to 1995. Without going into all the details of the mission, it largely failed to achieve much and suffered casualties in fghts against local warlords. Eventually it was withdrawn. From a peak strength of some 30,000, it eventually had only 2,000 personnel.

While the Somalia operation was a failure, the KFOR force that was NATO-backed and sent to Kosovo in 1999 proved more of a success in its mission. It helped secure Kosovo and pave the way for the country to become independent. This is an example of a force that had serious backing and succeeded because the local people wanted it there. Contrast that with Somalia, where the locals didn’t seem to want the force there, and its backing eroded quickly once the US suffered losses in Somalia.

Then there are forces that exist but seem to achieve almost nothing in terms of their mission. The United Nations “interim” force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been there since 1978. Under its watch, Hezbollah has grown into a terrorist group that is more well-armed than many countries.

Under its watch, Hezbollah has launched 6,000 rockets, missiles, and drones at Israel. UNIFIL has achieved nothing, and none of the UN decisions regarding Lebanon have been observed. The only thing that UNIFIL has achieved is giving a fig leaf to an “international” presence that enables Lebanon to not have to secure its border and lets Hezbollah run half of Lebanon.

Considering these three examples, which of them is more likely to happen to a US-trained force, lightly equipped with small arms, that might be deployed in Gaza? If it is attacked by terrorist groups or Gazans, how will it survive? If it has the serious backing of the international community, it might work, but the US and others have so far not shown they will do much in Gaza. The US-built pier is an example of this. On the other hand, if the force ends up like UNIFIL, then it will just be a cover for Hamas to rebuild its terror networks in Gaza.

What we can learn from the US experience in the West Bank.

The US Security Coordinator who works with the Palestinian Authority is a position that has existed since 2005. The Palestinian Authority failed to prevent the Hamas takeover of Gaza in 2007, which caused alarm in Washington. The USSC helped the PA shore up its Palestinian Authority Security Forces in the years after 2007.

They became more professional but they lacked many basic items. For instance for a while they didn’t have proper ballistic helmets. Some of their units were also trained in Jordan and then sent back to the West Bank. The current US Security Coordinator is Lieutenant General Michael R. Fenzel who assumed his position as the United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority in November 2021.

If we look at how the PA Security Forces have fared in the last two years, it is not a great record. They have lost control of Jenin and Tulkarm in the northern West Bank. They almost lost control of Nablus. They face increasing challenges from terror groups and armed gangs that have access to better rifles than the PA forces.

This is a result of massive arms smuggling to the West Bank, some of it fueled by Iran-linked groups who seek to destabilize the West Bank and Jordan. Israel is now forced to carry out frequent raids and even air strikes in the northern West Bank. The terrorists are now building IEDs or explosives to target Israeli troops. This does not look like a good model for Gaza. If the PA can’t control the West Bank, how will its troops fare in Gaza?

A small force, such as 2,500 troops, will have trouble controlling Gaza. They won’t be well-armed, and they won’t want to fight against Hamas. They will likely end up as a kind of fig leaf, with Hamas and the IDF continuing to control things. The lessons of history tell us that nature abhors a vacuum. If there is a power vacuum in Gaza, Hamas will return to fill it. Hamas doesn’t mind hiding underneath a US or Arab government-backed scheme because then it can rebuild tunnels under the ruins while above ground, the PA NGOs and the UN have to deal with the civilians. This will free up Hamas to rebuild its empire of terror.

If Israel is prevented from carrying out raids on Hamas underneath the guise of an interim force, then this will be a present to Hamas. Unless the interim force has real power behind it and the backing of the local people, it will likely fail, and it will fail miserably. It’s likely that such a scheme will fail to even get off the ground unless those involved take this initiative more seriously than they have planned for the day after over the last nine months.