IDF Gen. Hiram cleared of charge of blowing up hostages along with Hamas on Oct. 7

The IDF probe into the battle of Be'eri on October 7 has cleared Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, commander of the 99th Division, of allegations that he ordered the killing of hostages who were being held by Hamas terrorists inside a house.

Despite being cleared, due to reasons which the IDF did not explain, Hiram’s future IDF career options remain frozen, with no set date for when issues will be resolved.

For nine months, the narrative against Hiram has been that in the house of Pesi Cohen in Be'eri, a group of Hamas terrorists were holding hostages as human shields, whilst firing at troops, therefore presenting a significant danger to IDF forces who were trying to liberate Be'eri from Hamas’s control.

It was alleged that faced with an impossible choice over whether to continue to allow the Hamas forces to present a danger and given few clearcut options for rescuing the hostages, that he ordered a tank to fire on the house, destroying it, and killing everyone inside, Hamas and hostages alike.

Prior to October 7, Hiram was viewed as one of the IDF’s rising stars and was slated to take over the once prized Gaza Division, a post which is often a stepping stone to top high command positions, and could even lead to becoming IDF chief.

Further, Hiram’s 99th Division has been viewed as fighting extremely effectively in several rounds of battles in Gaza since October 7.

However, because of the Pesi Cohen house incident and the probe into the circumstances, his promotion had been frozen, and there remains the possibility that he could face disciplinary measures or worse.

Significant portions of Be'eri residents have also loudly opposed his promotion.

In contrast, the IDF probe found that Hiram was not even present when the tank in question fired on the Cohen house.

Further, the probe found that four tank shells were fired, all with the intent of being near misses with the aim of pressuring Hamas terrorists into surrendering, but not to kill either the Hamas forces or the hostages.

The timeline of events

The first tank shell was fired at 5:23 p.m. at the orders of Shin Bet and senior YAMAM police commanders trained for handling hostage situations, and 37 minutes before Hiram showed up.

Hiram only arrived at the scene at 6:00 p.m.

At 6:27 p.m., the tank fired a second time near the house, but still without intent to hit the house.

At 6:32 p.m., the Hamas forces called the Israeli security forces, saying that that they were going to commit suicide and kill all of their hostages.

Subsequently, a third shell was fired and around 6:45 p.m. a fourth shell was fired, this time with the goal to strike at the top of the house, in some area above where the hostages were being kept, but it misfired and struck a lower point, causing damage to parts of the house.

The IDF also believes that glass from the outside of the house broke as part of the explosion from the fourth shell and killed two hostages who were being held just outside the house, though the military said it did not believe that the shell directly killed them based on an analysis of the broken glass.

According to the IDF, its visual intelligence, both aerial and from forces nearby on the ground, did not provide a 100% view of the area and therefore they did not know that some of the hostages were being held just outside the house.

In the hour after, YAMAM, IDF, and the Shin Bet ordered a takeover of the house - based on information that the hostages, including testimony from one of the hostages outside before she was killed - had been killed already even before the fourth shell.

Gun fights continued throughout with additional destruction of the house to the point that, according to the IDF, it was more difficult to discern exactly what actions had caused what damage to the house.

Limited visual evidence

Moreover, the IDF said that it does not have 100% evidence that Hamas killed the hostages before the fourth shell or before the attacks by Israeli security forces. An Israeli flag flutters in front of the remains of a building, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 22, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

According to the IDF, this is because both security forces and the ZAKA unit which clears bodies, did not maintain the forensics of the bodies properly in terms of being able to check whether the bodies had fatal gunshot wounds or stabbings.

One implication was that the bodies could also have been further damaged by the shelling and Israeli attacks, though in that case the damage would have been unintentionally done to dead bodies and not to live hostages.

The IDF concluded that the hostage situation occurring on a wild and live battlefield was unprecedented and that, under the unique circumstances, none of the officials involved, including Hiram, had made any errors.