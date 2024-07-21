'Israel's most significant achievement': Psychological impact of Deif assassination - analysis

If the attempted assassination of Mohammed Deif, the head of the military wing of Hamas, is confirmed, it will be Israel's greatest psychological achievement amid the current war. It is true that from a military perspective Operation Arnon and the rescue of Ori Megidish were very complex and significant operations, but the elimination of Deif is a different sort of victory for Israel.

The psychological achievements in the war are not measured in the same way as war on the ground. The psychological war has its own set of rules since it operates in the realm of perception. Psychologically speaking, hitting a political figure has a much higher weight than hitting a Hamas battalion or eliminating weapons depots.

Our brains are built for dogmatic, black-and-white thinking. Therefore, the elimination of Deif, one of the architects of the October 7 massacre, was seen as an 'eye for an eye' more than any other military achievement achieved to date. Even externally, this is Israel's most significant achievement. People tend to appreciate and admire characters who appear to be invulnerable. It is part of the human need for idealization.

Deif has established himself as one of the symbols of Hamas and has become one of the cultural heroes of the young Palestinian generation, many of whom chanted "We are your soldiers, Deif." His avoidance of public appearances and his ability to survive a large number of Israeli assassination attempts contributed to the formation of an aura of an untouchable, ghostly figure that resonated in Gazan society for decades. An undated photo of Mohammad Deif, the leader of the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military wing. (credit: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)

The significance of psychological warfare

When such a figure is damaged, it undermines confidence and severely damages morale. This damage creates doubts among Deif's people and is therefore seen as a greater achievement than conquering territory or damaging military equipment. It touches deeper feelings and emotions.

Mohammed Deif also became a symbol for the IDF and Shin Bet as this is one of the longest and most significant achievements for Israel in many years. Deif survived a total of seven assassination attempts over the years, and was injured in four of them, including in Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

If Deif was taken out, such an achievement would be a shot of encouragement to our forces and cause motivation to keep moving forward. Documentation of the attack on Khan Yunis, attempted assassination of Mohammed Deif (credit: Arab networks)

Finally, Netanyahu's concept of 'total victory' is misleading the public. The State of Israel has no ability to eliminate the Hamas organization in an operation that lasts only for a few months. We are nowhere near there and the number of forces operating in Gaza does not correspond in any way to this mission of 'total victory.'

In order to achieve complete victory, we will have to fight for at least another 3-4 years and make sure that we manage to eliminate Hamas forces at a faster rate than the rate at which they rebuild. The psychological war and the design of the victory narrative are an integral part of the war. Especially in the current battle, psychological warfare is more significant than pure military accomplishments. Such an achievement as the assassination of Deif brings Israel closer to reaching the end of this war with a clear image of victory.