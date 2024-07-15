Wife takes down hostage poster of husband Yossi Sharabi before Be'eri home demolished

Nira Sharabi, whose husband Yossi Sharabi was killed while in Hamas captivity and whose brother-in-law Eli Sharabi was also taken hostage, took down a poster calling to bring Yossi home from the rubble of her Be'eri home before the wreckage of the house was demolished, the Kibbutz said.

"This is an absurd situation," said the Kibbutz manager. "It emphasizes that the physical destruction can be cleared and rehabilitated, but as long as the hostages are held by Hamas, there is no possibility to really rebuild."

Yossi Sharabi was likely killed by an IAF airstrike in February, an IDF probe found, stating that it is possible he was killed by Hamas in captivity. Sharabi was being held by Hamas in a structure adjacent to the structure that the air force attacked, but IDF intelligence did not know that at the time. An Israeli soldier walks past the remains of a burnt houses, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Be'eri hostages

The IDF attack on the adjacent structure led to the collapse of the structure in which Sharabi was being held. Though the IDF had some information about hostages in the general area, the information did not indicate a danger to hostages in the immediate vicinity.

Some 10 of the 120 hostages still held in Gaza are from Kibbutz Beeri.