IDF destroys Hamas tunnel route used for attempted infiltration into Israel

IDF engineering forces of the 143rd Division, the Yahalom Unit and the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion demolished this week a route in the Rafah area from which four terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip in June.

The route was part of an additional three-kilometer route previously destroyed by troops.

Within the route, electrical infrastructure, blast doors, and spaces were used by Hamas terrorists.

The infiltration attempt

The IDF noted that the incident in June was thwarted by the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion, who combatted the terrorists and prevented their infiltration. During the battle, Chief Warrant Officer Zeed Mazarib was killed. IDF soldiers inspect and destroy Hamas terror tunnels in Rafah in extended operations over the month of June (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In the incident, four terrorists took advantage of the morning fog to attempt to infiltrate Israeli territory. Troops eliminated three terrorists some 300 meters from the border fence, while it was estimated that a fourth terrorist fled back to Rafah.

Avi Ashkenazi contributed to this article.