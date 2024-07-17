The other Hamas official killed in the strike on Mohammad Deif

Israel is examining preliminary information, according to which a member of Yahya Sinwar's family was also killed in the act of killing Mohammad Deif. In fact, the possibility that it is one of Sinwar's brothers is being investigated.

Also, there is already certainty in the IDF that several of Deif's bodyguards were killed in the assassination, with the assumption being that if his bodyguards were there, he was probably also there.

On Tuesday, IDF spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari said on the Saudi state-owned Al Arabiya channel that "Rafa Salama was killed. I confirm this to you. He and Deif were together. Hamas is hiding Deif's fate. I will tell you something else: Two weeks ago, we attacked in Gaza City other leaders in Hamas, and Hamas is hiding what happened to them."

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari attends the Israel Hayom conference in Ashkelon, April 16, 2024. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

"We will pursue anyone who took part in October 7. As we did in Khan Yunis against Salama and Deif, we will do so against everyone who is responsible for the October 7. If they want to stop the suffering they are causing the residents of Gaza, they must release the hostages."

Last week, the IDF targeted the Izzadin al-Qassam Brigades' chief in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza. While Deif was not confirmed as killed, Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade commander Rafa Salama, who was with Deif at the time of the strike, was later confirmed as being eliminated.

