How October 7 footage helps the IDF kill Nukhba terrorists one by one

The IDF is working to target and eliminate the terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre who are still operating within the Gaza Strip.

In recent days, the IDF has struck dozens of these terrorists. On Wednesday, Palestinians reported nine victims from a strike carried out by an Israeli drone on a group near a school in the southern Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City. It is believed these were Hamas terrorists, some of whom participated in the October 7 massacre.

The Shin Bet and the IDF have mapped out the Hamas terrorists involved in the massacre. This mapping was made possible through the analysis of images, videos, and publications uploaded by Hamas members and Gaza civilians on the day of the massacre and at the start of the war, which showed the faces of the terrorists.

The Shin Bet and Military intelligence conducted an investigation and analysis of these images, compiling a list of the names of the terrorists along with their photographs. Another list was created through the interrogation of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad prisoners.

Once information about a terrorist's location is received, the Southern Command and the Shin Bet verify the target and the elimination is executed.

Hagari speaks to Arab media

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari addressed the issue this week in an interview with al-Arabia. He stated: "Yesterday, I heard Mohammad Nazzal [a senior Hamas member] on your broadcast - he is lying. Rafa Salama was killed. I confirm this to you. He and Deif were together. Hamas is hiding Deif's fate."

Hagari added, "I'll reveal something else to you: Two weeks ago, we attacked other Hamas leaders in Gaza City, and Hamas is hiding what happened to them. Everyone who had a part in October 7, we will pursue them. Just as we did in Khan Yunis against Salama and Deif - we will do against everyone responsible for October 7."