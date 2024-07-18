How the IDF is reducing the threat of explosives in the West Bank

In the West Bank, terrorist organizations have been manufacturing explosives that hinder the IDF’s capabilities to operate deep within the territory. In response, the Central Command has initiated a series of actions to minimize these explosive threats by addressing their root causes.

Terrorists in the Palestinian territories are currently building explosives using fertilizers, posing a significant risk to combat forces. Several operations have been launched in the past week, marking the beginning of a concerted effort against these explosives.

IDF efforts to combat explosives

The IDF is targeting terrorists responsible for setting explosives, prohibiting the entry of fertilizers into the area to prevent their use in explosive manufacturing, assessing the viability of using armored personnel carriers (APCs) in the area, and increasing intelligence surveillance to locate terrorists planting explosive devices. These devices have been primarily planted in West Bank refugee camps where the IDF regularly operates.

"We are conducting numerous offensive activities, arresting operatives preparing explosives, and confiscating both the explosives and the materials used to make them," said the deputy commander of special operations within the Ephraim Brigade. Israeli soldiers guard at the entrance to the West Bank city of Qalqilya, following a suspect shooting attack, June 22, 2024. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Operation 'Deshen'

The largest of these operations is Operation 'Deshen.' Security forces have identified that one of the primary materials used in manufacturing the explosives is fertilizer found in nurseries. Preventing the entry of this fertilizer is a top priority.

So far, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police have confiscated about 150 sacks of materials intended for making explosives and arrested six shop owners who sold these materials for questioning.

In the past year, the IDF has seized or destroyed over 50 weapon and explosive device manufacturing labs, found over 1,000 homemade explosives and hundreds of belly bombs, and dismantled over 150 explosives planted in civilian areas.

"We and all the forces in the various divisions will not rest until the issue of explosives is uprooted from its core," said Lieutenant Colonel Velary, Deputy Commander of the Ephraim Division. "We will go through every house that harbors terrorists, and we will continue to operate every night."