Netanyahu in Rafah: IDF hold on Philadelphi Corridor essential

It’s essential for Israel to hold onto the Rafah Crossing and the strategic buffer zone between Egypt and Gaza known as the Philadelphi Corridor, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday during his first visit there since Israel seized the area in May.

“The understanding that our possession of the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing are essential only grew stronger” during this visit, Netanyahu told the soldiers serving there.

היום עם לוחמינו ברפיח. רק הלחץ הצבאי עוזר לנו להחזיר את חטופינו. pic.twitter.com/6YQ9Q272pL — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 18, 2024

He spoke as efforts continued for a deal to secure the release of the remaining 120 hostages in Gaza. The issue of control of the Philadelphi Corridor has been one of the sticking points in the talks, with security officials stating that other options were possible, including an underground barrier that would prevent weapons from smuggling in that area.

The military pressure the IDF is exerting “at Hamas’s throat” right here, alongside a firm stand for “our just demands,” helps “us advance a hostage deal,” Netanyahu stated.

This includes Israel’s demand that the maximal number of live hostages be released during the first phase of the deal, the Prime Minister stated. View of an UNRWA health center that was destroyed during an Israeli military opration in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 15, 2024. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

“This double pressure does not delay the transaction - it promotes it,” he said.

Netanyahu to discuss deal in Washington

The issue of the hostage deal is expected to come up during Netanyahu’s visit to Washington next week, where he will meet with US President Joe Biden and address a joint session of Congress.

Netanyahu told the soldiers he would promote Israel’s righteous cause in Gaza as well as the heroism of its soldiers while he was in Washington.