Armed Hamas terrorists take over humanitarian aid truck in Gaza

New footage of armed Hamas terrorists trying to take over a humanitarian aid truck delivering aid to residents of Gaza was published by the IDF on Monday.

In the latest operation, Nahal Brigade teams raided a school near the humanitarian corridor where armed terrorists were based, the IDF reported. The soldiers directed drones to eliminate the terrorists and located an operational shaft that led to tunnels in the schoolyard.

The IDF reported that the Nahal Brigade, under the command of Division 162, completed four different operations in the Rafah area in the last two months.

IDF soldiers locate a multi-level tunnel

They attacked Hamas targets, eliminated over 150 terrorists who targeted the IDF, and located about 400 different weapons.

The brigade operated in the Al-Barazil neighborhood in Rafah, where they destroyed a hundred-meter-long tunnel, which included several floors. They also located surface-to-surface and underground drills, rockets in sensitive locations, and shafts leading to underground tunnels.

North of the Yavna refugee camp, the IDF carried out an operation in which they killed terrorists and located ammunition depots in the area.