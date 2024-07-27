IDF about to 'forcefully operate' in southern Khan Yunis, adjusts humanitarian area

Due to a significant increase in terrorist activity and rocket fire from a section of southern Khan Yunis, that area is now required to evacuate, the IDF announced on Saturday morning.

The IDF stated that the adjustment was "being carried out in accordance with precise intelligence indicating that Hamas has embedded terrorist infrastructure in the area defined as a Humanitarian Area."

The IDF uses these early warning systems to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians out of combat zones.

A wide range of announcements

The military's latest statement is part of a wider range of calls to evacuate, including SMS messages, recorded voice messages, phone calls, media broadcasts in Arabic, and flyers, the IDF added. Palestinians gather near damages, following what Palestinians say was an Israeli strike at a tent camp in Al-Mawasi area, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

"The IDF is about to forcefully operate against the terrorist organizations and therefore calls on the remaining population left in the southern neighborhoods of Khan Yunis to temporarily evacuate to the adjusted Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi," the IDF noted.

This current evacuation comes after the IDF stated it would begin adjusting the humanitarian zone regularly to combat terror in an earlier announcement on Monday.

The changes also come in the wake of the IDF's attempted assassination of Mohammed Deif on July 13, which indicated that senior Hamas commanders had returned to these areas of the Gaza Strip.