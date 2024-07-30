Netanyahu in gov't meeting: ‘To our enemies I say: Do not mislead us, we are brothers’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a stern warning to Israel's adversaries during a government meeting on Tuesday, as revealed by The Jerusalem Post. “To our enemies, I say: do not mislead us. On the battlefield, we are brothers who fight side by side, and we will continue to do so until victory,” Netanyahu declared, emphasizing the unity and resolve of the nation’s defense forces.

Netanyahu's comments reflect Israel's ongoing commitment to counter threats from groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah and the country’s broader strategic posture in the region. His speech highlighted the resilience and solidarity among Israelis, particularly in the context of recent conflicts and the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Prime Minister underscored the solidarity among Israelis, particularly among the defense forces. By referring to them as "brothers," he highlighted the strong camaraderie and collective resolve to defend the nation against any threat. This unity is critical, especially in times of conflict. The statement also serves as a direct warning to Israel's enemies, indicating that any attempt to mislead or underestimate Israel will not succeed. Netanyahu is asserting that Israel is vigilant, prepared, and united in its defense efforts.

Recent developments have seen intensified military activities by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF has conducted targeted raids and airstrikes in Gaza, eliminating key terrorist leaders and infrastructure. For instance, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) recently struck a Hamas command center embedded in the Khadija School in central Gaza, which was used to produce and store weapons for attacks against IDF troops and Israel.

Conflict extends beyond Gaza

Additionally, the conflict has extended beyond Gaza. The IDF has also targeted Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon in response to escalating threats and attacks. This included strikes on Hezbollah's military buildings and infrastructure used for launching projectiles into Israeli territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress on Wednesday (credit: REUTERS/Craig Hudson)

The continued military pressure applied by the IDF aims to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and weaken the capabilities of groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, ensuring the safety and security of Israeli citizens.