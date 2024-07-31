'Eliminating Haniyeh must not lead to eliminating a hostage deal' - Hostage families react

"The Israeli government must leverage the IDF achievements to bring [about the implementation of] the Netanyahu hostage deal, which was supported by President Biden.

"The hostages do not have more time for another cycle of violence,” Ruby Chen, father of hostage Itay, told The Jerusalem Post following the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh Wednesday morning.

Chen, whose son Itay was a soldier reportedly killed on October 7 and whose body has been held captive in Gaza, said that the families of hostages support the IDF in its activities and actions to protect the state of Israel.

“There cannot be total victory without the release of all the [remaining] 115 hostages in Gaza,” he added. “The living need rehabilitation, and the deceased need a proper burial.”

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, also reacted to news of the assassination, saying, "The elimination of Haniyeh must not lead to the elimination of a deal and sentence our loved ones in captivity to death." Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh attends Iran's new President, Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

"The place of the heads of the monstrous Hamas is in hell, and we are all in favor of settling scores with them for their actions," she said.

'Bring back those you abandoned'

"The 115 hostages are out of time, and so especially now, we must translate operational success into a diplomatic move that will save lives and bring everyone back."

Zangauker called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "bring back those you abandoned," saying that this is his first responsibility.

"Accept the deal without new conditions and without unnecessary hurdles."

"After 300 days, this nightmare must end. I deserve to get my Matan back with a hug, and the other families deserve their dear ones back."

The hostage family forum also responded to the assassination, congratulating the IDF on the "important focused assassinations" of the last few days and weeks and the military achievements of the last ten months.

"Israel has significant security achievements, but The State of Israel must remember that victory cannot be reached without using these achievements to bring all the hostages home," the forum said.

"That is the purpose of the war. That is the highest moral and national goal," it added.

The forum also called on Israel's government to advance the hostage deal as presented by US President Joe Biden, which they call "Netanyahu's Deal." The Hope Forum, a forum of some hostage families who have pushed for more military pressure against Hamas, congratulated Israel's decision-makers on the assassination.

"The assassination of Hamas senior officials is an important step in pressuring Hamas to bring our loved ones home," said the forum.

"In order for Hamas to return them to us, the leadership of Hamas and the whole senior echelon must feel the heavy price they will pay in the future for holding the hostages."