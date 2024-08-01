Hamas announces Haniyeh's funeral to take place in Tehran before burial in Doha

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral will take place in Tehran, Iran, Hamas announced on their official Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday, August 1.

In their statement, Hamas wrote, "The [Haniyeh's] body will be transferred to the Qatari capital, Doha, on Thursday afternoon."

The terror group stated that alongside the funeral, there would be prayers in Doha on Friday. Following these proceedings, Haniyeh's body will be transferred for burial in the cemetery in Doha's Lusail area.

Leaders and factions from the Arab world to attend Haniyeh's funeral

Hamas also stated that the funeral would include both the public and factional presence of various Arab and Islamic leaders. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a rally to protest the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, in Istanbul, Turkey July 31, 2024. (credit: DILARA SENKAYA/REUTERS)

Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital of Tehran early Wednesday morning, the Palestinian terror group said, noting the killing could drastically change the outlook of Israel's war on Hamas.

Hamas deputy chief in Gaza Khalil Al-Hayya, citing witnesses who had been with Haniyeh in Iran, later said that the missile that killed Haniyeh struck him "directly," Reuters reported.

As a result of the missile strike, windows, doors, and walls in his room were destroyed, Al-Hayya told a press conference in Tehran.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard and Reuters contributed to this report.