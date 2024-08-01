Ismail Haniyeh's death a major setback for Hamas and regional plans - analysis

The death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31 is a major setback for Hamas. This is clear from the outpouring of mourning in the region, especially among the axis of Iranian-linked proxies and also in Turkey and Qatar.

Haniyeh was being groomed to be the man who would take over the Palestinian Authority in the coming years. October 7 was designed to catapult Hamas from its isolation in Gaza to controlling Ramallah and the West Bank.

This was the long-term plan of Hamas and its back in Turkey, Qatar, Iran, China, and Russia. It’s important to understand how these long-term plans were part of a major play by these countries to change Palestinian politics after almost 20 years in which Hamas had become increasingly isolated after illegally taking over Gaza in 2007.

In addition, the backers of Hamas generally oppose the West and the US and they want to use October 7 as part of a larger war against the US-led world order that emerged in the wake of the end of the Cold War. Haniyeh was therefore much more than just the Hamas leader he had been in the past. He was on the way to real influence and power in the region.

This is an important insight into why the loss of Haniyeh matters most of all for Hamas. Hamas wanted to leverage October 7 to come to power in Ramallah. The Iranian Axis has been working on this plan since October 7. A scene from the October 7 massacre on Kibbutz Be'eri (credit: Aviv Abergel, Via Maariv)

China was a key part of this because it recently hosted 14 Palestinian factions in Beijing. The goal: Use the meeting to bring Hamas to power in the West Bank via a kind of trojan horse where there would be a unity agreement but behind the curtain would be Haniyeh.

Strategic plans and regional influence

Ankara and Doha have also been working towards this goal. The reason Doha dragged out the hostage and ceasefire talks was to bring Hamas more clout and enable it to survive in Gaza and then get a deal that would let it release hostages slowly. The hostage releases would be done slowly as part of a bait and switch to get Israel and the world to focus on the slow releases while Hamas increased its role behind the scenes in the West Bank.

Haniyeh understood the importance of this process. He had once been the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority briefly back in 2006 after Hamas performed well in the Palestinian elections. He has wanted to return ever since, but he ended up in Gaza and then moved to Qatar. Doha helped the Taliban return to power in Afghanistan after they were ejected in 2001.

Doha likely believed it could do the same for Hamas. It appears that Hamas has done outreach to the PFLP Palestinian National Initiative and other factions to pave the way for its return.

For Haniyeh to return to the west bank the October 7 war had to play itself out a bit. This is because the Gaza-based leadership of Hamas is not fit for running the West Bank. Yahya Sinwar is a thug from Khan Younis. Muhammed Deif, we now know, is dead and so is Marwan Issa. This didn’t matter to Hamas, so long as Haniyeh was alive.

The loss of Haniyeh is a major blow because Hamas will have a hard time finding a well-known and popular leader who also has experience in the region that can be their leader who will craft Hamas’ return to power. Hamas has a bunch of other leaders, but most of them are not that well known or have been abroad most of their lives.

The death of Haniyeh is of long-term importance for Hamas’ strategy. It will be a setback for its plans and force Hamas and its backers to rethink the next