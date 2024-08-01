Netanyahu says Israel on high alert, US intensifies diplomatic efforts

Israel is in a state of “high readiness” against any scenario, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday as the United States intensified efforts to prevent an all-out war amid threats of a direct attack against the Jewish state by Iran and Hezbollah.

“Israel is in a state of very high readiness for any scenario – on both defense and offense. We will exact a very high price for any act of aggression against us from any quarter whatsoever,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke in the aftermath of the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who was responsible for the Golan Heights rocket strike that killed 12 children. Israel has taken responsibility for that strike.

Netanyahu also announced on Thursday that there was final confirmation that the IDF had successfully assassinated the head of the Hamas al-Qassam military brigade, Mohammed Deif, last month.

Israeli has not taken responsibility for Wednesday’s killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday but is widely believed to have been behind the hit. (L-R) Ismail Haniyeh, Antony Blinken seen over an anti-Israel mural in Tehran, Iran (credit: VIA REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken minced no words on Thursday in Mongolia when he said that the region was heading toward more “conflict, more violence or suffering or insecurity, and it is crucial that we break the cycle.”

Blinken said, “It's urgent that all parties make the right choices in the days ahead because those choices are the difference between staying on this path of violence, insecurity, and suffering or moving to something very different and much better for all parties concerned.”

No choice but to attack

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that “the resistance cannot but respond. This is definite,.” He spoke during a televised address to mark the funeral of the slain commander, attended by mourners clad in black waving the group's yellow-and-green flag."We are looking for a real response, not a performative response, and for real opportunities. A studied response," Nasrallah said.

Netanyahu, during a visit to the Home Front Command on Thursday, said, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them.”

The Prime Minister also held a meeting Thursday on the hostage talks with his Military Adviser Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

Netanyahu was set to speak later in the day with US President Joe Biden on the hostage deal and the potential military reactions to the Hezbollah and Hamas assassinations. He had just spoken on these issues with Biden when they met at the White House last week.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also set to hold conversations with his regional counterparts.

Haniyeh had been involved in the ongoing hostage deal talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, and there has been wide speculation that his assassination has harmed, if not frozen, the talks.

Israeli and US officials, however, have said that the talks are ongoing.

Blinken told reporters in Mongolia that it was critical for both Hamas and Israel to finalize the three phases hostage deal Biden had unveiled on May 31, which would pause the war. The US believes that this agreement would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza war that began on October 7 with the Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

It had hoped that this ceasefire would also end the cross-border war between the IDF and Hezbollah along Israel’s northern border.

A restoration of calm for Israel, he told reporters, starts with the Gaza ceasefire and deal for the return of the remaining 115 hostages in the enclave.

“I believe [that hostage deal] is not only achievable, it also has to be achieved, and then building on that ceasefire to have an end to the conflict in Gaza, to produce calm in the north between Israel and Lebanon, and then to work on broader, more enduring peace and security,” he said.

“To get there, it also first requires all parties to talk, to stop taking any escalatory actions. It also requires them to find reasons to come to an agreement, not to look for reasons to delay or say no to the agreement,” he stressed.

Hostage deak talks to resume

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington, “We continue to believe that a deal is not just urgent but also achievable.

“We're going to continue to remain focused on working around the clock to narrow some of the gaps. Getting this deal done to bring the hostages home, to end the violence in Gaza, is incredibly important,” he said.

On the issue of a wider regional war, he said, “We have been laser-focused on trying to prevent that wider war since October.”

“There have been moments that have required intensive effort to keep a lid on things.

“The risk has always been there, and the risk remains today,” he said.

“We believe we do have to be engaging in intensive efforts now, through deterrence, through de-escalation, through diplomacy, to prevent a wider war and we will continue to do that,” he stressed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement, both sides expressed their condemnation of the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and pointed out "the extremely dangerous consequences of such actions.”

China hopes Palestinian factions can create an independent state as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday while addressing a query on the killing of the Hamas chief in Iran.

"China earnestly looks forward to all Palestinian factions, on the basis of internal reconciliation, creating an independent Palestinian state as soon as possible," Lin Jian said during a regular press briefing.

Reuters contributed to this report.