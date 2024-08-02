In the IDF's crosshairs: Remaining Hamas leadership recalculate after eliminations - analysis

The assassination of Mohammed Deif, Hamas's military wing leader, and the assassination of the organization's political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, will force Hamas's remaining leadership to reassess their strategy and to remain in hiding. They could be next in line for assassination.

The main pressure now falls on Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, who is nearly alone in leading the terror organization in the Strip.

His younger brother, Mohammed Sinwar, might succeed the military wing leader, Mohammed Deif, who was killed in an IDF attack in Khan Younis about two weeks ago. Alongside him, the brigade commanders still operating in the Strip might receive promotions.

Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran Wednesday, is expected to be replaced by his colleagues in the organization's political leadership, Khaled Mashaal or Mousa Abu Marzouk.

Mohammed Deif confirmed killed

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Thursday, after several weeks of tense waiting, that Mohammed Deif was killed in the attack in Khan Younis. In the same attack, Deif's deputy, the commander of Hamas's Khan Yunis Brigade, Rafa’a Salameh, was also killed. Yahya Sinwar (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

This followed an earlier announcement by Hamas that Haniyeh was killed in an Israeli bombing in Tehran, where he was visiting to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president.

According to the Iranian news agency, the house where Haniyeh was staying was booby-trapped. The Revolutionary Guards announced an investigation had been opened, and it was reported that one of Haniyeh's bodyguards also died in the attack. Haniyeh's body was transferred to Qatar, where he was buried after a ceremony held in Tehran.