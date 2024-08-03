'I want my son back!': Mother of hostage confronts UNRWA head at Switzerland speech

While making an address in Lausanne for Switzerland's August 1 celebrations, Philippe Lazzarini, Secretary-General of UNRWA, delivered a speech addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, various media outlets reported on Thursday.

As he spoke, Ayelet Samerano, mother of Yonatan Samerano, who was murdered on October 7 and his body taken to Gaza, interrupted the speech to confront Lazzarini. Samerano accused UNRWA of abducting her son's body to Gaza.

"UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr Lazzarini?" she shouted, demanding answers and the return of her son's remains. "I want my son back!"

“@UNRWA kidnapped my son's body. Where is he, Mr. Lazzarini? I want my son back!"On October 7, Yonatan Samerano was murdered by Hamas terrorists and his body was kidnapped to Gaza by an UNRWA worker. Yonatan’s mother Ayelet Samerano, recently confronted the head of UNRWA,… pic.twitter.com/vtqaANJA2V — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 2, 2024

The protest by Samerano and other supporters, including Jews, Christians, and others from Lausanne, commemorated the 300 days since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war and 300 days since their loved ones had been taken hostage.

UNRWA personnel's involvement in the Oct. 7 massacre

Samerano also highlighted the involvement of UNRWA personnel in the October 7 attack and the subsequent kidnapping and holding of victims' bodies hostage in Gaza. Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, attends a news conference during an informal EU Development Ministers Council, in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2024. (credit: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS)

Lazzarini's speech continued amidst the disruption and pleas of Samerano.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters issued a press release following the event, emphasizing the ongoing struggle of families like Ayelet Samerano's and the broader community's call for justice and accountability.