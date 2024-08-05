Last video of Ismail Haniyeh sparks theories of tracking device and UAE involvement

Following the assassination of Hamas terrorist Ismail Haniyeh, conspiracy theories surrounding his death have been afloat in the Arab world. One video recently circulating on social media, understood to be the last video in which Haniyeh can be seen, has sparked a particular theory regarding the planning of his long-awaited assassination. The video shows a man in fully white clothing and a hat suspiciously approaching the Hamas terrorist.

يقال إن هذا أخرفيديو لشهيد #اسماعيل_هنيةوكان يظهر شخص واقف خلفه على ما يبدو انه اماراتي ومرتبك بعض الشيء..فهل يعقل أنه وضع جهاز تعقب او شي من هذا..#استشهاد_إسماعيل_هنية #ليلة_الجمعة #محمد_الضيف pic.twitter.com/SH0w5IqsVM — أحمد الرزامي (@AhmdAlrzamy) August 2, 2024

Speculations have arisen regarding the man in the video’s intentions and potential involvement in a plan to assassinate Haniyeh. A widely discussed theory suggests that he may have placed a tracking device on Haniyeh's vehicle. Observers have noted that the man looks Emirati, which has increased suspicions about the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) potential role in the incident.

One comment on the video reads: "I say there was a surveillance device. Days have passed since the assassination of the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh. However, the Arab world is still having trouble digesting the news, which has recently given birth to a particularly unusual conspiracy theory." Many comments agreed that the man in the video could have planted a tracking device or something of the sort, which helped in the assassination of Haniyeh. A MAN waves a giant UAE flag outside the US ambassador’s residence in Jerusalem, August 19, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The theory has gained traction, with some suggesting that the involvement of the UAE, or other Arab states like Saudi Arabia or Jordan, points to a bigger conspiracy. Another alarming comment wrote: "If it looks like he's Emirati, Saudi or Jordanian, he put the tracking device on. Or something else. The rival is Israel, and America is behind it. They officially claimed to assassinate him. The Jews celebrated his death. They will receive an inevitable and earth-shattering response."

Theories spread

Popular theories, such as this one, have added to rising tensions in the Middle East, with various groups being accused of involvement in the assassination. The possible involvement of external actors like Israel and the United States is a popular topic of discussion. Many suspect these nations played a role in the assassination, complicating the narrative and increasing regional tensions.

The circulation of numerous conspiracy theories in the Arab world following the assassination of Hamas terrorist Ismail Haniyeh adds to the regional tensions. While some raise questions about the involvement of the UAE or other Arab states and even places such as Israel and the United States, it is crucial to recognize that Haniyeh was a leader of a terrorist organization responsible for countless attacks on innocent civilians. Israel's continuous efforts to protect its citizens from such threats are necessary for regional stability and the safety of its citizens.