Hundreds march to mark the fifth birthday of hostage Ariel Bibas, call for his release

Hundreds of people marched in Tel Aviv to mark the fifth birthday of hostage Ariel Bibas, who is still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The event began with a massive orange-themed march from Habima Square, with thousands of participants walking to the Hostages Square. There, a birthday commemoration event took place, including speeches by family members and musical guests.

The march is led by family members of the Bibas family, who advocated for the return of Ariel, his younger brother Kfir, and their parents, Shiri and Yarden.

Shiri has been held hostage by Hamas for 304 days with her two small children, Ariel and Kfir. Yarden, Shiri's husband, is also a hostage but held separately from his family. Family of the Bibas family and families of the Gaza hostages gathered to mark the fifth birthday of Ariel Bibas who remains in Hamas captivity, August 5, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Ariel's brother, Kfir, turned one in January while in Hamas captivity. His family marked “the saddest birthday in the world" as the youngest hostage being held by Hamas in Gaza turned one year old.

The Bibas family was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, when Kfir was just nine months old and Ariel was four years old. The young boys, who are known for their bright red hair, became known around the world as symbols to advocate for the release of the Gaza hostages.

Posters of the young boys and their parents were posted around the world, and orange balloons were released to call for their return. Approximately a quarter of Kfir's life has been held captive by a terrorist organization.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, in a statement, said, "You've become a symbol of inconceivable cruelty that occurred on October 7. But for us, you're not a symbol - you're a family we love."

Ofri Bibas, aunt of the Bibas boys and sister of Yarden Bibas, said, "Two weeks ago, our Prime Minister flew to Washington, carrying Ariel's drawing. Ariel had described his drawing to his kindergarten teacher: 'I'm flying and rescuing people trapped in a pit.' Every word in that sentence pierces my heart like a knife. And I ask - who will rescue Ariel? Who will save Kfir, Shiri, Yarden, and the other 111 hostages?"

"I appeal to you, Prime Minister. Holding a picture is not enough! Their fate is in your hands! There's a deal you've signed. Don't add changes; don't set new red lines. Don't hesitate or delay - bring them home," Ofri Bibas concluded.

"There's nothing to say; this morning, I already feel that I've run out of words," said Yifat Zeiler, cousin of hostage Shiri Bibas, in an interview on the Seven-Nine program with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on Radio 103FM on Monday.

"It was a very emotionally intense week, the anxiety of an attack from Iran and the 300th day, and now Ariel's birthday. All together, it's indescribable," Yifat continued.

Bibas family has become a symbol of the struggle to release the hostages

"They've become a symbol, but to us, they're family, and we miss them so much. We did not believe that we would reach this day, that so much time would pass, and they would not be here."

Yifat, other family members of the Bibas family, and the families of the hostages are holding an event to mark Ariel's birthday in the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

"In our family, we are used to celebrating birthdays in a small way. Although it requires physical and mental strength from us, we know from the returnees that the hostages sometimes see clips on television. If Yarden or Shiri see the whole family and the audience that comes, I hope it will give them hope," she continued.

"It was also important for us to hold the event to prevent the normalization of this terrible situation," she explained. "The children are in the hearts of all of us, but life progresses, and it's as if they've gotten used to this shocking fact that they're there. We also hope that this event will make ministers and MKs listen to the public. After ten months of war, there is no debate on the issue of the hostages - we are losing them. Maybe yesterday was the last day of one of the hostages because he couldn't take it anymore, or they were murdered. We will not give up and will make their voices heard because they can't."

"It's important for us that the public is with us," Zeiler said. "It will be an event suitable for children in the atmosphere of Ariel, who loves Batman. There is no need to fear violence; just come and shout with us that we want them at home. The entire Bibas family celebrated a birthday in captivity, and I don't think anyone can understand the situation we, as a family, are in. Soon, Yarden will celebrate another birthday in captivity."