The Palestinian Authority (PA) has secretly handed the United States an extensive 101-page plan that outlines its strategy to take control of the Gaza Strip. This plan, however, leaves critical questions unanswered and affirms a strong reliance on international support.

The document, which has not been publicly revealed, was written by teams appointed by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa. It lays out a vision for the PA to take administrative control over Gaza. The plan involves using 12,000 officials and other employees from the PA who are already on their payroll. Despite the extensive outline, the document fails to address key issues.

One of the most obvious ones is the lack of a security plan in Gaza. The document emphasizes the absolute need for international aid to cover policing, debris removal, infrastructure repair, and essential services like communication and electricity. This heavy reliance on outside support questions the PA's ability to manage these tasks and ensure stability on their own.

Another concern is the document’s lack of mentioning how to handle the persistent issue of smuggling through tunnels, particularly along the Philadelphi Route and at the Rafah crossing. These smuggling routes have been used to transport weapons which pose a serious security threat. The PA's plan lacks details on how it will address this issue or prevent Hamas from rearming and launching attacks against Israel. This is especially concerning given Hamas's established presence and its ongoing conflict with both Israel and the PA. US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas meet in Ramallah, in February. The US administration chose at this time to impose a calamity on Israel by calling for the establishment of a Palestinian state, the writer stipulates. (credit: Mark Schiefelbein/Reuters)

American officials have dismissed the document for lack of concrete solutions to key security issues. It also fails to clarify the future of Hamas, leaving it uncertain, with no clear plan for its integration or neutralization.

Holes in the document

While the document proposes aligning Gaza’s salary structure with the West Bank to standardize pay, this measure alone is unlikely to stabilize Gaza without addressing broader economic and security challenges.

This document was submitted because the US and European nations pressured PA President Mahmoud Abbas to outline his plans for Gaza. While the international community hoped for a detailed plan to promote peace and stability, the proposal fell short due to major gaps and heavy reliance on external aid.