Northern residents feel that hostage deal will prevent them from coming home - analysis

It is easy to try to put significant blame for the lack of a hostage deal on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partners, Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.

And certainly these three figures are part of the reason no deal has been reached despite a clear push from the defense establishment and Mossad Director David Barnea to cut a deal around a month ago.

But aside from Hamas – who obviously takes the most blame by far – there is another complex component here holding off a deal which has largely been ignored.

Conventionally, those supporting a hostage deal support it for three reasons: 1) the moral imperative to return the hostages at nearly all costs; 2) to avoid the current war from spiraling into a regional war, including Iran and others; and 3) to specifically achieve a ceasefire in the North with Hezbollah.

While I have spent nearly all of the 10 months of the war reporting on the fact that the 60,000 or so northern residents who have been evacuated from their homes have wanted the IDF to strike Hezbollah much harder, including a larger war, this week I was reminded again up close. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel, August 4, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Spending a weekend at a hotel in Tiberias with a huge number of evacuees, mostly from Kiryat Shmona, Dovev, and Avivim, I heard time after time how the IDF must launch a much larger war against Hezbollah.

I would say that the tone was even different than in some earlier months where northern residents mostly wanted a larger war to give them security, but were also open to a diplomatic deal.

10 months has worn down the northern residents who I spoke to.

They are sick of waiting for negotiations and after so many months of attacks, do not trust Hezbollah to stick to any deal anyway.

If the government and the IDF would have hoped that the IDF’s clobbering Hamas in Gaza, destroying huge swaths of that territory, and significantly bleeding Hezbollah for 10 months would restore a sense of deterrence and safety for northern residents, it would seem the opposite has happened.

For all of the IDF’s achievements, the northern residents seem now to only care about the bottom line: the IDF failed to at any time prevent Hezbollah from firing on the North.

And because of that failure and their perception that killing 450 Hezbollah fighters and commanders has failed to deter the Lebanese terror group, they will be satisfied with nothing less than a major attack on Hezbollah.

While many supporters of a hostage release, especially in Tel Aviv and central Israel, have been shielded from direct threats since Hamas’s rocket capacity fell in December-January, and have been able to live in their regular homes, these northern residents have felt under attack throughout.

Many of them said that they still go back and forth to the North on a daily basis to maintain businesses related to farming, animals, or other work activities dependent on being physically near their homes. For such persons, then they have not only been evacuated, but have remained actually under attack during the hours that they work in the North.

Of course, someone could say to split the difference: reach a hostage deal and ceasefire with Hamas, while keeping fighting with Hezbollah in the North.

But that is an unlikely scenario.

If Israel and Hamas reach a ceasefire, most likely (though the current round of escalation could change that) that would lead to a ceasefire with Israel and Hezbollah also.

No matter what the Israeli political and defense class have said, their ability to justify to the rest of the country to start a larger war with Hezbollah if the Lebanese terror organization has stopped firing, will be very small.

This means that the northern residents essentially are against a ceasefire to get the hostages back, even if they will not say it that way, because it would prevent action against Hezbollah which they believe is necessary to restore life on the northern border.

A nation divided

While this is not nice to say, this means that in a very real way the current views and interests of the hostage families and of the northern residents are in polar opposition.

This might have been more ambiguous when more northern residents were open to time for negotiations with Hezbollah, but at least this past weekend it became clear to me that the northern residents view the Zionist imperative of maintaining their northern villages – including a big attack on Hezbollah – as a higher priority than returning the hostages.

In analyzing Netanyahu and other’s actions and views in the near future, glossing over this possibly irreconcilable paradox may lead to failed strategies and outcomes on multiple fronts.