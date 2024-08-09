IDF strikes 60 terror targets in renewed central, southern Gaza ops 

IDF combat teams have destroyed terrorist infrastructure in central and southern Gaza, while IAF struck several targets and eliminated terrorists based on precise intelligence over Thursday and Friday, the military announced on Friday.

Nahal and Givati Brigade combat teams, under the command of Division 162, have dismantled weapons and terrorist infrastructure between Thursday and Friday morning while killing dozens of armed terrorists in the area with IAF strikes, tank and mortar fire, and close-range combat.

In one of the strikes, IDF troops identified multiple terrorists armed with RPGswho posed an immediate threat to the troops and directed an IDF aircraft to strike and eliminate the terrorists.

On Friday morning, the Jerusalem and Harel brigade combat teams, along with the 454 fire brigade, continued to carry out ground operations in central Gaza, under the command of the 252nd division. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, August 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The troops eliminated a large number of terrorists and dismantled additional terrorist infrastructure. In a number of different incidents, the troops identified numerous terrorists who were on their way to fire at them and were subsequently eliminated with tank fire.

Following intelligence indicating the presence of terrorists and terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, The 98th Division began ground operations against terrorist targets in the area while locating and dismantling weaponry and infrastructure early Friday morning.

Over Thursday and Friday, the IAF struck approximately 60 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures in which terrorists were operating, weaponry, and additional terrorist infrastructure.