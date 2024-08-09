IDF destroys three kilometer-long Hamas tunnel route in central Gaza

A three-kilometer tunnel network was identified and dismantled by the IDF, the military announced on Friday.

Over July and August, combat teams of the 252nd Division have investigated and located multiple underground tunnel routes while eliminating hundreds of terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza. Part of a three kilometre-long tunnel route destroyed by the IDF in the central Gaza Strip, August 9, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Southern Command's engineering unit, in cooperation with the Yahalom Unit, located and dismantled a multi-story underground tunnel roughly three kilometers long.

living accommodations

The network of tunnels consisted of multiple branches and rooms, inside of which the troops found stored weapons and means for long-term stay used by terrorist operatives.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF announced renewed ground operations in Khan Yunis, as well as IAF strikes on 60 terror targets throughout the central and southern Gaza Strip.