IDF: Since October 7 689 soldiers have been killed, 4,303 wounded

Since October 7, 689 IDF soldiers have been killed, and 4,303 have been wounded, the IDF reported Saturday in its latest summary of the war’s casualty data.

Since soldiers entered Gaza on October 27, 329 soldiers were killed, and 2,199 were wounded.

Of those killed, 51 have been from operational accidents, according to data from June.

Additionally, 18 have been from other kinds of accidents, five from firing abnormalities, and 28 from friendly fire as of August.

Details on soldiers who have been wounded

Since the beginning of the war, 2,586 have been lightly wounded, 1,077 have been moderately wounded, and 640 have been severely wounded. These numbers do not include those who were not hospitalized. IDF soldiers operate in Rafah, Gaza Strip, July 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Of those wounded, 528 were from accidents involving weapons, firearms, hazardous materials, or fire, 70 were from friendly fire, 40 were from firing errors, 60 were roadside accidents, and 167 were from falls or other work accidents.

Ynet reported on Sunday that 10,000 soldiers were either killed or wounded since IDF troops entered Gaza and every month, approximately 10,000 soldiers are either physically or under psychological distress, citing Defense Ministry data.

The Jerusalem Post could not view the Defense Ministry data.

The IDF has not reported on those who have been hospitalized due to psychological distress.