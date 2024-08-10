Hostage families at Begin Gate: If a deal is not closed now, we will receive only bodies, if at all

At Begin Gate in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, families of hostages issued a statement calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make a hostage deal to release those held captive in Gaza.

"We are at a critical moment, the last opportunity for a deal that will save lives,” the statement began.

They then argued that Netanyahu has not made a deal yet in order to stay in power.

“If Netanyahu keeps dragging his feet, if a comprehensive plan for a deal that brings everyone back is not closed now, we will receive only bodies, if at all,” it stated.

“Members of the negotiation team – demand that the deal be brought to the government table, demand that the Prime Minister come prepared to close a deal at the summit this coming Thursday. The upcoming summit must not become another spectacle of foot-dragging that leads to nothing,” the families said. Danny Elgarat, brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat speaks at demonstration at Begin Gate while wearing a yellow star, August 10, 2024. (credit: Via Maariv)

'As long as there is war, there will be no deal that brings everyone back'

“As long as there is war, there will be no deal that brings everyone back. There is a comprehensive plan for a deal on the table, the price of which is stopping the war, and this is the only way to save everyone," the families concluded.

Among the family members was the brother of hostage Itzik Elgarat, Danny Elgarat, who wore a yellow star on his chest marked with the October 7 date.