Palestinians push for UN resolution declaring settlements illegal - report

The Palestinian leadership is preparing a strategic move at the United Nations General Assembly, aiming to pass a resolution that would formally declare Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal under international law.

According to a report by N12, this initiative, which reflects a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), is part of a broader effort to challenge Israel's presence in the West Bank.

According to N12, the Palestinians have been working behind the scenes at the UN, circulating draft resolutions among member states with the goal of confronting Israel at the start of the General Assembly on September 10.

According to the report, Israeli officials believe the Palestinians will push for a resolution that aligns with the ICJ's decision, which determined the settlements illegal and called for an immediate end to Israel's presence in the West Bank.

According to N12, the Palestinian proposal has two key components. Judges arrive at the International Court of Justice at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year, The Hague, Netherlands May 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

The first is to adopt all of the ICJ's decisions and set a clear timeline for what they describe as the “end of the occupation.” The ICJ has stated that this should occur “as soon as possible,” and the Palestinians are seeking to establish a specific schedule. The second is to ensure that each country addresses activities beyond the Green Line separately in an organized and institutionalized manner. This would effectively place all settlements on a unified blacklist.

A critical step in the campaign against Israel

While the UN General Assembly does not have the enforcement power of the Security Council, the Palestinians view this as a critical step in their ongoing campaign against Israel.

As noted by N12, “the Palestinians continue their activities against Israel in international institutions and are working to ensure that the upcoming session focuses much less on Ukraine, for example, and much more on Israel.”

Israeli officials have expressed concern over this move, according to the report, noting that despite the punitive measures imposed by the Israeli cabinet, the Palestinians remain undeterred in their diplomatic efforts.

This upcoming session of the General Assembly could see a significant shift in focus towards Israel, further complicating the already tense relations between the two sides.