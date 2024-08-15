Israeli forces foil terror plan to strike Tel Aviv

A plot to carry out terrorist activities in Israel made by residents of the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva was uncovered by the Shin Bet and the Southern District of the Israel Police, and an indictment was filed against them on Thursday.

During the month of July, the Shin Bet and the police jointly arrested several suspects, including three residents of Tel Sheva in the Negev. The three arrested were identified as Wadi Atta, Assi (Matsab) Abu Asa, and Maawiya Abu Asa, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said.

During the investigation by the Shin Bet and the Southern District Police, it was revealed that Atta attempted to initiate terrorist plots in Israel and sought to recruit others to further his plan.

His plan was said to be motivated by the war in the Gaza Strip after Atta was exposed to online content from the terrorist organizations ISIS and the Taliban. Israeli border police officer walks during clashes with Palestinians in Silwan neighbourhood in East Jerusalem, March 3, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Plans to expand terror plot

The investigation that looked into the matter also uncovered that Assi Abu Asa and Maawiya Abu Asa agreed to Atta's proposal to carry out jihadist terrorist activities in Israel and to acquire weapons for this purpose.

However, this activity was thwarted by the Shin Bet and the Israel Police before they could take steps to implement their plan.

In response to the findings, the Shin Bet said that they "take the involvement of Israeli citizens in terrorist activities very seriously and will continue to act to thwart such activities and ensure that those involved in terrorism face the full severity of the law, to protect the citizens and residents of Israel."