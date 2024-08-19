Scottish National Party removes parliament whip for saying war in Gaza doesn't amount to 'genocide'

Scottish National Party (SNP) member John Mason was stripped of his party's whip after he posted that the war efforts by the IDF in Gaza do not constitute genocide, multiple sources reported on Saturday.

Many politicians in Mason's party are among the most critical in Scotland of Israel's conduct in Gaza.

The now-former SNP whip said that regarding his suspension, he was "disappointed," after the spokesperson for the SNP Chief Whip said that it was unacceptable for Mason to ignore the Palestinian civilian casualties in the war, with the BBC quoting him as saying "There can be no room in the SNP for this kind of intolerance."

Mason was thus expelled from his party and must sit as an independent Scottish parliament member.

After being removed from his position

He later posted on Facebook on Saturday that "Too many lives have already been lost in Israel, Gaza, and beyond and, as I said when I spoke in Parliament, many people feel that Israel has moved from a position of self-defense to seeking revenge. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"However, I personally do not believe that Israel has tried to commit, has committed, or is committing genocide. They certainly have the ability to kill many more Palestinians than they have done. That is not to say that the loss of life already is not too many." He also said that Hamas and Iran have intention to commit genocide due to their numerous statements where they "want Israel wiped off the map."