Hostage families urge direct negotiations, cite broad Israeli support for deal

The families of the hostages sent a letter on Monday directly to negotiators, bypassing governmental bodies, urging them to secure a deal.

The appeal, made by "Forum for Life," was addressed to CIA Chief Bill Burns, Egyptian Intelligence Head Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, without involving an Israeli representative. The families expressed their support for efforts to end the war and the steps that are needed to secure the hostages' safe return.

"In the name of the majority of Israeli citizens who support the ceasefire agreement and the hostages' release, we wish to express our gratitude for your mediation efforts and your commitment to swiftly agreeing," wrote the forum members.

"We would like to draw your attention to an unprecedented campaign that took place in Israel last month, illustrating broad public support for the agreement. Polls consistently show that a vast majority of Israelis support the deal. This support is also reflected in ongoing protests across Israel and statements from key figures in Israeli society."

"Furthermore," they added, "in July, the Forum of Israeli Hostage and Missing Families launched a nationwide effort to translate this positive support into personal action. Over two weeks, around 250,000 Israelis signed and committed personally to the proposed agreement. We are confident that a longer campaign would have yielded even higher numbers. Hostage protest in Tel Aviv. August 17 2024. (credit: DANOR AHARON)

“Your previous diplomatic efforts led to an agreement that secured the release of over a hundred hostages, giving Israelis hope in these difficult times. We believe the current negotiations under your support and guidance can and should succeed."

Families urge mediators to finalize hostage deal

They further wrote, "We support your efforts to bring back all remaining hostages, end the war in Gaza, prevent regional escalation, and pave a diplomatic path to healing and peace. Only this way can security for all be achieved, allowing for the reconstruction of Gaza and surrounding communities, and reuniting hostages with their loved ones. Signing the agreement will be a crucial step forward, out of the current difficult situation and towards a better future.

"We urge you to continue the excellent work you are doing and not hesitate to take any necessary steps to convince both sides to compromise and finalize the agreement. If you do so, you will have broad support from the Israeli public, and we wanted you to know this," they concluded.

One of the leaders of the initiative is Professor Boaz Atzili, cousin of Aviv Atzili, who was murdered in Kibbutz Nir Oz and whose body is held in Gaza. "When 'senior political figures' do everything in their power to introduce conditions into the negotiations that will lead to the failure of the deal, prevent the release of hostages, and severely harm Israel's security, we wanted the mediators to know that this is not the position of the Israeli people."

Efrat Matzikva, the niece of the kidnapped Gadi Moses, was also among the letter's signatories. She said, "Israel cannot survive without a stable, principled foreign relations system. While Israel's foreign network is deteriorating, citizens choose to spearhead diplomacy, strengthening our country's ties around the world with pride, respect, and a vision for a future that will bring light to our regions," she said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In addition to the letter, the group is also behind the book "Mr. Abandonment," which accuses Netanyahu of failures on October 7, as well as in the following months.