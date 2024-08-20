Telfed tour visits sights of October 7 tragedy and triumph in Gaza border area

Heading into the Gaza periphery, on roads hardened and defaced by tracks of tanks that were headed down to fight on that fateful October 7 morning, we soon found ourselves on 232, the single-lane road where many Israelis’ lives were lost. Heading down the highway, Telfed volunteer guide Ari Briggs of Ra’anana told us tales of heroism as moshav defense squads and lone tanks took on the insurmountable. The stories of heroism would resonate throughout the trip as we toured the war-ravaged Gaza periphery. The trip was arranged by Telfed, an organization that helps Southern African and Australian immigrants integrate into Israeli society, as well as helping associated communities in need.

“The visit came about because we at Telfed wanted to support the recovery of the towns in the Western Negev (post-October 7),” explained Dorron Kline, CEO of Telfed. “We are part of a group of organizations in both Israel and South Africa, which includes the Jewish Agency, KKL, JNF-SA, SAZF, and ORT SA. Kibbutz Nir Am was designated to South African Jewry to help with their rebuilding. With our Southern African roots and our active presence in Israel, we feel we have a responsibility to be active participants in projects at Nir Am, as well as in communities founded by Southern African Jewry that were devastated by the Hamas attacks. The two communities are Sde Nitzan and Talmei Yosef.”

The visit was one of bringing support to war-ravaged communities, mostly still depopulated of residents, and to hear their stories. The purpose is also one of encouragement and how the organization can come and help. “People have been traumatized,” said Kline. “People have witnessed terrible things. Sometimes people have come back to the moshavim and kibbutzim, witnessed explosions, and people have left again. We need to encourage people to return to their homes, to encourage new people to live in these communities; therefore, we will be involved in projects that will improve lifestyle in these towns.”

Exploring the battlefield of Kissufim

Kissufim, a kibbutz located in a closed military zone next to the Gaza Strip, was added to the tour to highlight the story of South African Israeli soldier Saar Margolis, who died battling the terrorists on October 7. Entering and exiting Nir Am, it was jarring for us to see public bomb shelters near bus stops scarred with bullet holes and grenade shards from October 7. Nir Am was home to 190 families before October 7, most of whom now live in temporary accommodations in Tel Aviv. The kibbutz’s plan, however, is to return 60% of the residents by September 1 (the rest will be in nearby Ashkelon). On October 7, the kibbutz was saved by its quick-reacting security team, led by Inbal Rabin-Liberman. Residents reported terrorists trying to enter, but they were stopped. The army arrived 18 hours later.

Inside the kibbutz, saved from the bloodbath that day, outdoor bomb shelters were also found in close proximity, showing us that we are indeed in a war zone with minimal time to reach shelter if a rocket is fired from nearby Gaza City. Beora and Marcelle Margolis with Telfed CEO Dorron Kline and chairman Maish Isaacson next to their family home, with a photo of Saar Margolis in the background. (credit: GIL LEWINSKY)

In Sde Nitzan, South African veteran immigrant and member of the local security team Brett Isaacson defended the area with his rifle, encountering heavy fighting until the police and army arrived many hours later. Brett’s brother, Keith, who is in charge of security for the Eshkol Regional Council, reported 252 deaths and 122 kidnappings in Eshkol, highlighting the critical role of local security. Rebuilding efforts are ongoing, with a focus on retaining youth despite deep trauma.

The tales of heroism included hostage families as well. Raviv Haim, the father of Yotam Haim, a heavy metal drummer turned hostage who was killed by friendly fire in Gaza on December 15, spoke about his son to the group in Sde Nitzan, where he had been on the morning of October 7. Despite never serving in the army, Yotam became a hero through surviving the Hamas invasion and then his captivity. Hugging him the night before for the last time, Yotam was unusually calm when Hamas terrorists penetrated their Kfar Aza home that fateful morning. Beating his drum set as Hamas barged into his home, he showed no fear as he was zip tied into captivity. Overcoming hardships in his life, he overcame them in captivity as well, as he underwent torture at the hands of Hamas.

His father reflected on his son’s inner strength: “‘People that look at us in the eye, they are my friends,’ he would say. ‘I can hug them and love them.’ Yotam found that way, but tragically in not a simple way. His life gave him the strength to survive Hamas captivity, and the moment he escaped Hamas captivity he was free. He was a true hero.”

It was important for Telfed to also visit Kissufim, a kibbutz located in a closed military zone next to the Gaza Strip, to hear the story of a courageous hero, Saar Magolis, who died fighting Hamas terrorists on October 7. We were accompanied by his sisters, Beora and Marcelle, who were born and raised in South Africa. Telfed has been in close contact with the Margolis family since October.

On October 7, some 22 residents and foreign workers based in Kissufim and 29 IDF soldiers were murdered by Hamas terrorists that swept across the border. They entered the kibbutz, around a kilometer from the Gaza fence from three directions: from the direction of the Kissufim army base, from the cowshed, and from the direction of the community’s pool. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Beora took us on a tour. We were shown the kibbutz community dining hall, next to a building gutted by an RPG, where an exhibition of photos showed the lives cut short during Hamas’s invasion. The one hostage, also the oldest current hostage in captivity, Shlomo Mansur, 86, was taken hostage in the back of his own car and driven into the fields. He has not been heard from since, and no proof of life has been received from Hamas.

Saar was the chief of security of Kissufim for 12 years, until he became a border management officer for the Defense Ministry. At 6:30 a.m. on October 7, he was awakened by sirens. Along with his wife, Yasmin, their two daughters Mia and Tavor, and his two dogs, he went to their safe room. When he noticed that the air raid sirens did not stop, against the wishes of his family, he said that he had to leave to check what was happening. “If he wouldn’t have, he would never forgive himself,” Beora said.

At 7 a.m., after showing Yasmin how to use a pistol, Saar left his wife and daughters, promising to return soon. They maintained contact until around 1 p.m. During that time, he joined Shay Asher, the deputy chief of security, and they began fighting the terrorists. The main chief of security of the community, Roni Safdagi, had shot a terrorist from his window but did not inform the others, choosing instead to stay in his shelter with his family, leaving his status unknown. On the community radio, Shay instructed the community to stay indoors. They discovered that Shlomo Mansur had been kidnapped and others shot, and their efforts to reach the other side of the kibbutz were hindered by sporadic terrorist encounters.

At this point, Saar was killing terrorists at every turn. “Later recordings from terrorists revealed that they feared a sniper was in the area and they radioed others to stay away, as they could not locate him. However, it was not a sniper, it was Saar,” Beora said.

In the part of the kibbutz that we toured, there were several burnt homes. However, the majority of homes were not damaged. “Saar’s actions that morning, to duck in this bush, shoot a terrorist, continue, evade bullets, shoot another terrorist as he progressed street by street, with the help of Shay, prevented Kissufim from turning into another Be’eri or Kfar Aza,” Beora said, holding back tears. By 2 p.m., they encountered soldiers of the 450 and 51 brigades, where Saar, now separated from Shay, became a makeshift medic, assisting and calming the soldiers. Shay focused on evacuating families to safety, while Saar continued to fight, dodging and taking down terrorists.

By 3 p.m., Saar was inspecting houses, finding some occupants dead, and tried to secure his father’s house. They reached Roni’s building, the original chief of security. While attempting to assess the situation, Saar and another soldier from Brigade 450, Adam Agmon, were killed by a Hamas sniper from Roni’s building, now trashed and looted by terrorists, except for the safe room where his family was hiding. Saar’s and Adam’s bodies were eventually retrieved under special arrangements, marking a tragic end to a chaotic and deadly day. Around the neighborhood lay dozens of terrorists shot by Saar in close-quarter combat. Our group toured the torched home of Roni, the location where Hamas terrorists ended Saar’s life.

After the tour, we were brought to the military cemetery near the main entrance of the kibbutz. Here was the grave of Saar Margolis, where a moving ceremony was held at which Kline said Yizkor, following by Kaddish by Telfed chairman Maish Isaacson. “For almost 10 months, Telfed volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to support soldiers and civilians directly affected by the war and have been in regular contact with Southern African olim [immigrants] from the Gaza border communities and the North,” Isaacson said. “Today we had the opportunity to see and meet some of the people directly affected. What was seen by everyone was how much they appreciated the personal visits and inquiries.”

Kline noted that the trip, at the end of July, took place during the period of the Three Weeks, in the mourning period Jews mark in the lead-up to Tisha B’Av. However, with rehabilitation is a message of hope. Quoting from Zechariah 8:5, which foretold the return of people to their land from exile, Kline added: “City streets will [once again] be filled with boys and girls playing there. We hope very much to see this happen.”■