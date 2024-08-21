IDF eliminates terrorists, terror infrastructure in Khan Yunis and Rafah

The IDF continued to dismantle large amounts of terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple armed terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Wednesday.

It added that it had located significant weapons caches, including explosives and grenades, in Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Also in Khan Yunis, the IDF carried out targeted raids on terror targets and dismantled compounds based on precise intelligence, the military reported.

Alongside the Israel Air Force, troops also killed several terrorists operating in the same area from which rockets were launched into Israeli territory, the IDF added.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF carried out targeted strikes on 30 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military structures, armed terrorists, launch sites, tunnel shafts, and an observation post, the IDF said. IDF activity in the Gaza Strip 21 August 2024. (credit: IDF)

Hostage rescue

On Tuesday, Israel recovered the bodies of six hostages from the Khan Yunis area in Gaza, who were murdered in Hamas captivity, the IDF announced.

The bodies of Nadav Popplewell, Yagev Buchshtab, Yoram Metzger, Haim Peri, Alexander Dancyg, and Avraham Munder were rescued by the IDF's 98th Division, the Paratroopers Brigade, 'Yahalom' Unit, and the 75th Battalion, along with ISA forces.

The operation was done under military intelligence, ISA, and the IDF Intelligence Directorate Hostage Headquarters.