IDF targets Gaza terrorists: Dozens eliminated in day of intense operations

Over the past day, the IDF eliminated dozens of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure sites in both central and southern Gaza, the IDF said on Friday.

IDF troops engaged in close-quarters combat, targeting and neutralizing several terrorists who posed immediate threats, the military added.

In one incident, troops identified a terrorist who posed a threat. The soldiers subsequently coordinated with the IAF for a targeted strike.

The IDF also struck areas from which projectiles had been launched toward southern Israeli communities over the past week, the military added.

In the Tel al-Sultan region of Rafah, multiple terrorists were eliminated as they posed direct threats to IDF personnel, the IDF continued.

Similarly, in the central Gaza Strip, a terrorist armed with explosives was reportedly neutralized near IDF personnel, and a launch post used for attacking IDF positions was destroyed.

30 strikes

Throughout the day, the IAF carried out approximately 30 strikes against terror targets in the Gaza Strip. These included military structures, weapons storage facilities, and launch sites, particularly in Khan Yunis, the military noted.

The operations were intended to disrupt and dismantle terrorist capabilities and reduce the threat posed to Israeli civilians and military personnel.