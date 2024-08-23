White House says Iran's prepared for attack should it decide to follow through

The White House believes Iran is still prepared to "do something if they choose to" and is not taking for granted Iran's decision to not yet launch an attack on Israel, National Security Council Communications Advisor John Kirby told reporters on a Friday morning call to preview the critical high-level ceasefire negotiations beginning Sunday in Cairo.

The White House is also not taking the ability to protect Israel and US assets in the region for granted, Kirby added

Kirby wouldn't specify the nature of Iran's readiness or the intelligence behind it, only saying, "We got to be prepared, and we are."

"We have bolstered our military capabilities in the region, and we're watching it every single day," he said, noting additional forces in the region and improved deterrent posture.

Kirby said the administration is "laser focused" on both ensuring it can defend itself and Israel while also trying to get the deal in place. Iran's top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, June 28, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER/FILE PHOTO)

Iran's right to respond

Iran's new Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told his French and British counterparts in telephone conversations on Friday that it was his country's right to retaliate against Israel for last month's assassination of a Hamas official in Tehran, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Iran blames Israel for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on July 31, which Araqchi was quoted as saying was "an unforgivable violation of Iran's security and sovereignty," adding: "Punishing the aggressor is Iran's right."

Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for Haniyeh's death in the Iranian capital.

France's Stephane Sejourne and Britain's David Lammy had called to congratulate Araqchi on his appointment this week as Iran's new foreign minister.