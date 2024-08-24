Hamas weapons maker Taha Abu Nada killed in IAF airstrike

An Israel Air Force aircraft struck and eliminated Hamas terrorist Taha Abu Nada, the IDF stated on Saturday.

The strike was reportedly conducted based on intelligence provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate.

According to the military, Nada was an operative in Hamas's Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters and was responsible for the production of both military ordnance and weapons production equipment.

Separately, on Friday, the IDF commenced a "targeted operation against terrorist infrastructure" in the Gaza City area and has succeeded in eliminating both Hamas terrorists as well as infrastructure used by the terror organization, the military added.

Israel Air Force strikes on Hamas terror infrastructure sites in the Gaza Strip. August 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The elimination of Nada follows the June killing of Hamas terrorist Muhammad Salah, who the IDF stated was a significant" terrorist in Hamas's Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters.

Activities in southern Gaza

Additionally, in the Rafah Governate in southern Gaza, in the Tel al-Sultan camp, Israeli troops engaged and killed dozens of Hamas fighters in close-quarters encounters throughout Friday and Saturday morning, the IDF continued. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 24, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops operating in the area reportedly located numerous weapons, mortars, and explosives in the vicinity.

The Israeli military also noted that, in the Tel al-Sultan area, it struck several terrorists who were close to troops in the area. Soldiers also reportedly "dismantled" a structure used to store weapons there.