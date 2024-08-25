'Policy of containment': Sa'ar slams gov't's approach to Hezbollah attack

Israel's response on Sunday morning to Hezbollah's intended attack was the "less correct alternative," United Right chairman MK Gideon Sa'ar wrote in a post on X.

"Facing Hezbollah's decision to launch thousands of missiles and rockets, the government of Israel again chose the less correct strategy," he wrote. "The choice to merely thwart the attack after 10 and a half months of Hezbollah's attack against Israel is the continuation of the policy of containment. This decision has one outcome: only our enemies will determine the timing and scale of the escalation," Sa'ar wrote.

"This opportunity should have led to a decision on a general preemptive attack to change the reality in the North," Sa'ar continued. "Leaving the existing reality in the north of the country unchanged means the continuation of containment. There will not be a point of time in the future with laboratory conditions to act. Whoever runs away from war – war will chase him," Sa'ar concluded.

Other reactions to the attack

A number of other party leaders commented on the Hezbollah attack on Sunday morning. Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Hezbollah rockets fired over northern Israel. August 25, 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"We are all one fist against Hezbollah – the government and IDF have full, broad, and complete backing," National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on X. "Follow the Home Front Command's guidelines – they save lives," Gantz wrote.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman wrote on X, "Israel's government needs to act according to the enemy's intentions and not according to the results. If Hezbollah indeed intended to fire 6,000 artifacts (missiles, drones, etc.) with the central goal being to hit strategic infrastructure of the state of Israel, just removing the threat cannot suffice. Israel must stop with the constraint and begin initiating, and end the war of attrition and the abandonment of the residents of the North for nearly 11 months, even at the price of a dramatic escalation. Security must be returned to the residents of Israel, and to the residents of the North in particular," Liberman wrote.

The Likud ordered its members on Sunday morning not to conduct media interviews. Likud MK Tally Gotliv called the decision "absurd."

"Instead of being interviewed, giving explanations, demanding victory, and strengthening the people of Israel, we will leave the studios to weakening, defeatist propaganda," Gotliv said, adding that she would not respect the interview ban and "demanded to continue attacking Hezbollah."