Hezbollah's phase one failure: Targeting Israeli intelligence, Mossad bases - analysis

Hezbollah has listed 11 bases it said it targeted, but it and the IDF have also implied that it was also hoping to target Mossad headquarters and IDF headquarters.

The Jerusalem Post understands that measures were even taken in advance to reduce the likelihood of casualties had such attacks taken place.

Those attacks would have been part of an attack of somewhere between several hundred and potentially even thousands of rockets all over northern Israel, with also a smaller number targeting the Tel Aviv and central Israel regions.

Preventing the risk of serious damage

However, so far the IDF's preemptive strike before 5:00 a.m. prevented such higher-quality attacks.

Through Sunday afternoon, the largest reported damage in an area of Israel which was previously less damaged were dozens of buildings hit by Hezbollah in Acre.

Prior to Sunday, villages in the northern Galilee and Golan had been hit, and Kiryat Shmonah had been hit throughout the war, but damage to Acre had been very rare and much smaller.

It was still unknown how much damage Hezbollah caused to certain IDF bases in the North, though casualties were estimated to be very low, while still under a gag order.