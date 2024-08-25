'The house is currently uninhabitable': Acre resident describes experience of Hezbollah attack

​​"My wife was upstairs in the bedroom with the girls, and, from a gut feeling, she woke them up a minute before the siren and took them to the safe room," said Ami Saada, a resident of Acre whose home was hit Sunday morning by a rocket fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

In an interview with Liat Ron on Radio North 104.5FM, Saada described the impact and the damage.

"The house itself is currently uninhabitable. There are no windows, and the ceiling in the living room completely collapsed. Our safe room is a shoe closet that serves as a reinforced concrete shelter, and while they were inside, they heard the whole house being blown apart,” Saada said.

Saada said he was on the phone "when she told me to come home urgently. Imagine me driving home from the Krayot area in ten minutes with my wife on the phone. We are grateful every moment for the miracle that happened in our home—the entire ceiling of the safe room is covered in shrapnel," he continued.

"I don't have a home right now that is fit for living. Who is going to help me with this? Who will help my daughters with their fears and needs?" he asked.

“The mayor, Amihai Ben Shlush, was at my house by 6:30 in the morning, and he’s still here. He hasn't left the house," stressed Saada.

The IDF's pre-emptive strike

During Sunday morning’s preemptive strike by the IDF against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the IDF targeted thousands of Hezbollah targets, including rocket launchers, drones, and infrastructure of the terror organization.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no confirmation that Hezbollah intended to target Tel Aviv, as reported earlier today by The New York Times. However, the IDF indicates that some rocket launchers were directed toward the center of Israel.

Additionally, military sources claimed that the terrorist organization was surprised by the Israeli response, which involved over 100 aircraft and resulted in the destruction of thousands of launchers aimed at the northern region.

It also intercepted drones that could have reached the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

A Western intelligence source told The New York Times Sunday morning that in the preemptive strike carried out by the IDF in Lebanon, Hezbollah launchers intended to fire at Tel Aviv at 5:00 a.m. were destroyed.

According to the report, all the rocket launchers were destroyed. Israel is awaiting a severe response from Hezbollah.

