Positioned near a school: IDF strikes launcher that fired rocket at Rishon Lezion

IDF troops of the 98th Division identified and destroyed in Kahn Yunis in the Gaza Strip the launcher from which a rocket was fired toward Rishon Lezion on Sunday night, the military said on Monday.

The IDF specified that the launch had been carried out some 25 meters from a school in the area.

The military noted that secondary explosions were identified following the strike, indicating additional rockets were positioned inside the launcher.

Troops kill terrorists, unearth terror infrastructure

Further, in the Khan Yunis area and Deir al-Balah, soldiers reportedly eliminated dozens of terrorists and located weapons. Troops also coordinated a drone strike and killed a terrorist who had fired an anti-tank missile towards them, the IDF added.

The Hamas-affiliated Palestinian news outlet Safa, citing the spokesperson for the Hamas-run Civil Defense, reported that two individuals had been killed in an Israeli strike in the area of the Al-Jafrawi neighborhood southeast of Deir al-Balah. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

From Sunday through Monday morning, in the Tel al-Sultan area, troops of the 162nd Division killed terrorists, destroyed terror infrastructure, and located numerous weapons, the military reported.

In parallel, in central Gaza, soldiers of the 252nd Division unearthed underground terror infrastructure found weapons and killed terrorists. The IDF further noted that troops had eliminated several terror cells via tank fire.