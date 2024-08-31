IDF finds more bodies underground, likely of hostages

The IDF has found more bodies underground in Gaza, likely of Israeli hostages who had been held by Hamas.

Despite rumors on social media of possible identities of the potential hostage bodies, the IDF will not be able to confirm any specifics until the bodies have been returned to Israel and checked by the relevant professional experts, likely later on Sunday.

IDF sources did say that if the bodies are indeed those of hostages, that they were not killed by any recent fight with Hamas in the area since the military did not use force nearby.

THE IDF’s Alexandroni Brigade in northern Gaza. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Location under gag order

The exact location of where the bodies were found remains under gag order.