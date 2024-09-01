Israelis take to streets, call to shut down economy after hostage bodies recovered

Israelis gathered at junctions and blocked intersections around the country Sunday morning, calling for a hostage deal after reports came out that the bodies of six hostages had been retrieved from Gaza.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Carmel Gat, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Ori Danino were alive in captivity for nearly 11 months before being killed in captivity by Hamas soon before IDF forces reached their location, according to an IDF initial assessment.

The Hostage Family Forum called on Israelis to take to the streets and demand a hostage deal now. Protests were planned for Sunday evening at dozens of locations around the country.

The forum also called on local government, union heads, and large companies to shut down Israel's economy Monday as part of a call for a deal and as a sign of unity with the families. Additionally, the forum called on the head of the Histadrut labor federation to call for a general strike.

"The national leadership has abandoned the hostages, and it is the time of social, economic, and local leadership to stand by the hostage families, by the public, and by the values of solidarity and mutual responsibility," said the forum. After reports that six bodies of hostages recently killed were retrieved, protesters blocked the junction outside Weizmann Institute in Rehovot. September 1, 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

The labor federation is considering possible steps and will announce its decision today, Ynet reported.

Opposition head Yair Lapid also called on the labor federation, employers, and local authorities to strike. "They were alive. [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and the cabinet of death decided not to save them," he said in a call to shut down the economy.

'We can still make a deal'

"There are still living hostages there. We can still make a deal. Netanyahu is not making it for political reasons."

Israel's Business Forum, which says it includes 200 of the heads of the biggest companies in Israel's business sector, joined the Hostage Family Forum call to protest. It said it would hold a meeting Sunday night to determine the next steps.

The forum called on the public to "not stand by considering the daily loss of life and abandonment of the hostages to their deaths when, according to all security bodies, they could have been saved."

A senior official in the forum told N12 that the number of protesters who take to the streets Sunday night will determine whether the business forum calls for a strike. The official added that mayors, heads of hospitals, and heads of major companies had confirmed that they would attend the emergency meeting on Sunday.

Lev Cinemas announced that it would close its theaters at 5 p.m. Sunday as a sign of unity with the hostage families, N12 reported. Ynet said many restaurants in the center of the country will close at 6 p.m. to encourage the public to protest for the hostages.